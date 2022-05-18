Kids for Kids Foundation to Raffle Away Ultra-Limited Series of One-of-a-Kind Bourbons Created by Willett Distillery & Peter Tunney

The iconic Willett Distillery, Art icon Peter Tunney, and the Kids for Kids Foundation collaborate to support children in need.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Willett Distillery has produced the finest Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys for over 70 years.
Their products are widely regarded as the "Holy Grail of Bourbon."
Peter Tunney is an icon of the art world and mainstream culture. His artwork has been featured on billboards throughout the country, including in Times Square.
The Kids for Kids Foundation partnered with these two iconic forces to create the Willett Artist Series - an ultra-limited set of three bottles of exclusive bourbon featuring one-of-a-kind designs by Peter Tunney.
Additionally, each of the three prize bottles is named after a work of art from Tunney's collection.
This unique partnership initially first took shape at the Kids for Kids Foundation's 2021 Due Process Golf Classic. A group of donors at the Golf Classic won the opportunity to go to the Willett Distillery and taste several bourbons from a variety of barrels. That exclusive Barrel Pick experience was a large part of a Kids for Kids Foundation charity initiative that successfully raised over $400,000 for families affected by medical challenges.
Recently, the Kids for Kids Foundation leveraged a small set of bottles from the same barrel pick and approached Peter Tunney to design the stickers, spawning the ultra-limited Willett Artist Series.
These limited edition bottles adorned with beautifully designed Peter Tunney stickers are filled with bourbon from three select barrels:
- Courage:
Aged in select white oak barrels for 10 years
Hand bottled from Barrel #9500
Alcohol By Volume: 60.4% (120.8 proof)
- Gratitude:
Aged in select white oak barrels for 17 years
Hand bottled from Barrel #1406
Alcohol By Volume 56.4% (112.8 proof)
- Hope:
Aged in select white oak barrels for 18 years
Hand bottled from Barrel #1312
Alcohol By Volume 57.4% (114.8 proof)
None of these one-of-a-kind bottles are available for purchase.
They can only be obtained by participating in the upcoming raffle hosted by the Kids for Kids Foundation. But most importantly, the proceeds from this raffle will provide much-needed support for children and families in need of medical care.
Learn more about the Kids for Kids Foundation beneficiaries here.
The winner for this raffle will be drawn on May 24th, 2022.
But don't wait until it's too late.
Reserve your spot in the raffle right now.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kids_for_kids_foundation_to_raffle_away_ultra_limited_series_of_one_of_a_kind_bourbons_created_by_willett_distillery_peter_tunney/prweb18679429.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.