Mytonomy Expands Offering to Include Thousands of Written Patient Materials

Mytonomy will now deliver a set of modern, evidence-based written materials aligned with its award-winning microlearning video library to support an enriched patient journey.
BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Mytonomy, Inc., the market leader in enterprise SaaS video-based patient education and engagement, announced today an expanded product offering to include clinical, evidence-based written materials that can be easily edited by each health system for a modern, consumer-like experience. Mytonomy raised the bar on patient engagement with high-quality microlearning video education and will now do the same with thousands of exciting, modern patient-facing written materials drawing on the science of microlearning and filled with engaging graphics.
"Mytonomy's Content Cloud will now offer a complete set of written materials fully aligned with our award-winning, evidence-based video education providing all patients the right information at the right time, anywhere in the care journey," said Mytonomy CEO and Co-Founder Anjali Kataria. "By educating patients before, during, and after the visit, providers can save time, mitigate risk, and improve the patient/clinician experience."
Today's written materials have been specifically created to accompany Mytonomy's evidence-based microlearning video library of over 2000 topics for patient education. Mytonomy's written information is complementary, not contradictory, and uniquely geared to help drive high levels of patient engagement compared to materials created from physician or nurse education that are often not designed for a patient-centric audience. Mytonomy's new written materials are available in English and Spanish and can be delivered in many other languages.
"We create our written materials following the same clinical, evidence-based approach that is behind our award-winning microlearning video content. Our written content is clear, concise, respectful, trusted, and engaging," says Dr. Seema Kumar, Mytonomy Medical Director. "When patients are informed, they feel empowered and engage in their care. This can lead to improved clinical outcomes and patient safety while reducing the need for callbacks. The edit feature distinguishes our written materials, allowing the care team to tailor their written patient instructions."
"Mytonomy's written material can be easily integrated into existing After Visit Summaries (AVS) and discharge documents or shared as standalone instructions, and/or combined with any other content in Mytonomy's digital care plans," said Mytonomy President and Co-Founder Vinay Bhargava. "Depending on the EHR integration, they can easily be shared via email, SMS, patient portal, or printed out. As hospitals face tight budgets, Mytonomy's video and written education offering will now provide a single solution to healthcare organizations, enabling them to reduce total cost of ownership and provide a seamless, consistent experience to their patients."
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare was named Best-In-Class for Enterprise Content Management and Digital Curation by Digital Health in 2021, and the company has been awarded more than 60 awards for microlearning patient education produced by the Mytonomy Film Studio since opening in 2018.
MYTONOMY
Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement and education. An essential part of a healthcare systems' digital transformation strategy, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning videos and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapt to each patient so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100+ conditions with 2000+ episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Moving healthcare from the exam room to the living room is made easy with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform.
Mytonomy was named the 13th fastest growing company in the Mid-Atlantic Region and #835 fastest growing in the country by inc. 5000. The company has won numerous recognitions for best-in-class, modern, consumer-oriented approach. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mytonomy_expands_offering_to_include_thousands_of_written_patient_materials/prweb18687727.htm
