Sparrow Receives 2022 HR Tech Award for Employee Experience

LightHouse Research & Advisory Recognizes Provider of Employee Leave Management Solution that Helps Employers Care for Their People During the Most Pivotal Times in Their Lives
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Sparrow, a pioneer in Employee Care Management (ECM), announced today that the company was bestowed with a 2022 HR Tech Award in the category of "employee experience."
In its third year, the HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission.
According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.
"We've worked hard to create a high-tech, high-touch solution that automates the employee leave management process from beginning to end, and in addition to our growing customer base and revenues, this HR Tech Award is one more indicator that we're succeeding," said Deborah Hanus, Cofounder and CEO at Sparrow. "I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our internal team, without their relentless pursuit of quality and customer satisfaction, this recognition would not be possible."
"For anyone who hasn't worked in HR the idea of managing employee leave seems fairly simple. In truth, it can be highly complex, requiring multiple touchpoints and a wide variety of regulations that govern the process," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Sparrow is bringing a more scalable, personal approach to employee leave management, shaving countless hours off the workload for HR teams while creating a positive experience for workers."
For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms this year, visit HRTechAwards.org.
About Sparrow
Sparrow makes it easy for employers to care for their people with the first true end-to-end employee leave management solution. Industry-leading tech is coupled with dedicated leave specialists to automate the most painful parts of employee leave management for all types of leaves across the US and Canada. From auditing and establishing compliant policies, administration of paperwork, to accurate payroll calculations, with Sparrow, companies that care, are able to reduce compliance risks, enhance the employee experience, operate better, and contain costs. Learn more at trysparrow.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18685017.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.