Visit West Hollywood Joins Forces with Powerhouse Personalities for Exclusive Content Series Focused on Defining "New" Luxury

West Hollywood Invites the World to Rediscover the City's Unmistakable Vibe with an Innovative Video Series Offering Six Success Stories Led by Notable Creators

The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, today released a destination marketing campaign featuring notable personalities with connections to the internationally known city. The campaign features six successful and uncommon individuals, each representing the best of West Hollywood in dining, nightlife, design, music, fitness, and shopping. As tourism begins to flourish again in the city following the pandemic, the series is vital to furthering the board's mission to re-establish the reputation the city's always been known for: that of a vibrant, unique, energetic neighborhood continually at the forefront of progress and change.

The campaign will also focus on exploring the "new luxury" that has emerged in the city. As a counterpoint to traditional definitions of luxury, West Hollywood is looking to define luxury in a whole new way. Elevated experiences like exceptional hotels with unique, premium amenities and impeccable five-star service; award-winning (Michelin + James Beard) culinary; unique boutique shopping; cutting-edge wellness; and world-class entertainment are collectively inspiring and redefining what luxury truly is for visitors from around the globe.

Chef and Partner/Owner Raphael Francois (Tesse and Fanny's), DJ and poet Mia Moretti, Founder and Owner Mary Ta (Minotti Los Angeles, MASS Beverly), General Manager Tommy Black of The Viper Room, Founder and Owner Kirk Myers of DOGPOUND, and Interior Designer and Co-Founder Adair Curtis of JSN STUDIO, all discuss their unique connection to West Hollywood in the video campaign. They highlight their experiences in the city, known for its diversity and inclusivity, and which has increasingly become known for its new luxury appeal. Each personality reveals their favorite spots, and why the city is important to them as it pertains to their respective fields and careers - which are all quite successful.

Filming was conducted over the course of three days on location in and around West Hollywood, including The West Hollywood EDITION, Tesse Restaurant, Fanny's Restaurant at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Boundary, DOGPOUND WeHo, Minotti Los Angeles Mass on Beverly, the Viper Room, the Sunset Marquis, Nightbird Studios and more.

The Production Agency was Plus Plus, Executive Produced by Dave Horowitz and Trevor Paperny, and directed by Emmanuelle Pickett.

"This campaign is an authentic and personal peek into why West Hollywood is the city that it is," said Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer for West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "Each one of these creators has a real love and appreciation for the city, and this new content series will help our organization welcome the world back to the city at the heart of Los Angeles that has an unmistakable ‘vibe'."

Visit West Hollywood's long-term vision is to market the city as a first-choice visitor destination to business and leisure travelers and create demand for the experience of West Hollywood. Visit West Hollywood is the only official organization dedicated to creating visitor awareness and demand, developing and delivering timely, relevant and comprehensive information about the destination.

Video is live here: https://www.visitwesthollywood.com/creators/

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). http://www.visitwesthollywood.com

