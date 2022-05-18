Globee® Awards Issues Call for Non-Profit or Government Organization of the Year Nominations

All Government or Non-Profit Organizations operating anywhere in the world can now nominate their achievements

The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations for the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards. All individuals and organizations worldwide from public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, may submit nominations to the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

Individuals and organizations from anywhere in the world may submit nominations for local, regional, or country-based achievements for recognition.



The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Learn more about the 2022 Business Excellence Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/.

The Business Excellence Awards and Communications Excellence Awards have been merged and there are many new and revised categories for 2022.

The Globee Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories are listed under the following Categories Groups:

Achievement | Company Achievements Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Corporate Communications & Public Relations Achievements Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Disruptor Company Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Employer Achievements Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Government and Non-Profits Achievements Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Innovative Company Awards Categories Group

Achievement | Startup Achievements Awards Categories Group

Creative, Communications, & PR | Individual Awards Categories Group

Creative, Communications, & PR | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

Creative, Communications, & PR | App, Events, Publications, and Video Awards Categories Group

HR | Individual Awards Categories Group

HR | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

IT and Cyber Security Users | Individual Awards Categories Group

IT and Cyber Security Users | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

Marketing | Individual Awards Categories Group

Marketing | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

People | Individual Awards Categories Group

People | Management Team Awards Categories Group

People | Visionary Leadership Awards Categories Group

Product Development-Management | Individual Awards Categories Group

Product Development-Management | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

Product, Service, & Solution | Business Technology Solutions Awards Categories Group

Product, Service, & Solution | New Product or Service Awards Categories Group

Product, Service, & Solution | Cool Products Awards Categories Group

Sales and Customer Service | Individual Awards Categories Group

Sales and Customer Service | Team, Department, & Campaign Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Individual Categories Group

COVID-19 Organization, Marketing & PR, Product and Service Categories Group

Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/#judge

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

