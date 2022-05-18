BlackCloak Awarded Best Cybersecurity for Family Office & Wealth Management Clients

The 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognizes BlackCloak for how its digital protection solution protects individuals and families in their personal digital lives

BlackCloak, a leader in digital protection for executives, high-profile, and high-net-worth individuals and their families, today announced that it has been awarded "Best Cybersecurity" for Family Office and wealth management clients at the 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards. This is the fifth award win for BlackCloak in 2022, and the second specific to wealth and asset managers, and their clients. Earlier this year, BlackCloak won "Best Cyber & Network Security" at the WealthTech America's Awards.

"The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to those who have put so much work into each winning submission," said ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris. "These awards recognize the very best operators in the North American family office and wealth management space, with ‘independence', ‘integrity' and ‘genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in American wealth management."

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards is part of a global program run by ClearView Financial Media and its sister publications WealthBriefing and WealthBriefingAsia. It showcases ‘best of breed' organizations in North America that have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year. Each category is highly contested and subject to a rigorous judging process. Specifically, BlackCloak was awarded for "going beyond protecting cyber threats to the business, bridging the gap by protecting executives and their families' professional and personal data."

"It's an honor for our whole team to once again be recognized as the preeminent cybersecurity and privacy solution for wealthy individuals and their families, the vast majority of whom have very little time but a lot to lose," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder & CEO. "Moving forward, we will continue to innovate in response to and in anticipation of cybercriminals continuing to tailor their attacks towards vulnerable individuals and their families of significant wealth and status."

In today's cybersecurity threat landscape, cybercriminals, hackers, and identity thieves are determined to compromise the wealth, assets, access, and status that Family Office and wealth management clients have worked so hard to achieve. Through its SaaS-based Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy PlatformTM, BlackCloak protects the online privacy, personal devices and home networks of uniquely at-risk individuals from cyberattack, online fraud, identity theft, reputation damage and more.

To learn how BlackCloak partners with leading wealth management firms and Family Offices to bring digital protection to their clients, visit their Partner Page and download "5 Reasons Family Offices & Private Wealth Managers Choose BlackCloak For Clients."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, high-net-worth, and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputation risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at http://www.blackcloak.io, follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd.

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18684807.htm