Georgia Chevrolet Dealership Keeps Drivers Informed with Detailed Research Pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD and HD Pickup Trucks

Carl Black Kennesaw adds 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD and HD model research pages to website

Shopping for a new pickup truck that can deliver the power and capability a driver needs to handle the tough jobs can be difficult. There are many things a driver must consider when choosing a new truck and knowing what a shopper needs is the key to getting behind the wheel of the right pickup. Carl Black Kennesaw is helping truck shoppers choose the new pickup that is the best fit for their specific needs by adding two detailed model research pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD and HD to its website.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD research page highlights the new truck's power and capabilities by offering details about all four of its available engine options, trailering and payload features and its towing capacity. Drivers will find plenty of power for towing and hauling when choosing the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD as well as a long list of technology, comfort and safety features.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD is a powerful and highly capable full-size heavy-duty pickup truck that takes capability to the next level. With two available engine options to choose from, every driver will be able to get the power, efficiency and capability they need to handle the tough jobs. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD research page offers information about the maximum tow rating of this powerful new pickup truck as well as some of its towing and hauling features.

To read the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD or 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD research pages, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership with questions by calling 888-457-2417 or by driving to 1110 Roberts Road.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/georgia_chevrolet_dealership_keeps_drivers_informed_with_detailed_research_pages_of_the_2022_chevrolet_silverado_ltd_and_hd_pickup_trucks/prweb18681282.htm