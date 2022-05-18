Sippd Launches Referral Program for Wine Lovers to Refer Friends and Earn Amazing Rewards

The innovative mobile app's new experience rewards users with exclusive wine savings and unbeatable offers with every friend invited to the platform.

Sippd, the personal wine-recommender and marketplace that provides the most accurate ranking for a user's personal affinity to various wines, has announced the launch of its new referral program putting enticing wine-centric offers just a few friend invites away. Sippd's new "Refer and Earn Rewards" program encourages brand loyalty and social connectivity with its tier-based, redeemable points reward system that gives back to its most-devoted users.

Through the program, users earn one referral point per new user who downloads and signs up on the Sippd app via their unique, personalized link letting them redeem rewards like free wine shipping for a year, a Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System, and more.

In addition to physical products like wine and a Coravin wine preserver tool, loyal users can also earn special offers like 10% off their first purchase from our connected online retailer partners and exclusive experiences like a private virtual wine tasting for two with a Certified Sommelier.

"Our team takes pride in our relationship with our users and actively set out in improving the app experience based on their wants and needs," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "Social connectivity, thoughtful gifting, and experiences matter, so we designed our referral program to reward our Sippd community in a way that matters to them."

Here's what loyal customers can earn with each friend they invite to the platform:



3 referrals: 10% off your first wine purchase in-app

5 referrals: Customize your Sippd username

10 referrals: Get a $25 bottle of your choice

25 referrals: Free shipping from wine.com for a year

50 referrals: Coravin Wine Preservation System (valued at $100)

100 referrals: Private virtual wine tasting for a group (valued at $500)

To invite friends and get rewarded, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Head of Marketing, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.

ENDS

About Sippd

Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we're able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don't like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd's free mobile app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, visit sippd.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sippd_launches_referral_program_for_wine_lovers_to_refer_friends_and_earn_amazing_rewards/prweb18668652.htm