Advancements to Explore how Technology is Improving Services and Operations for Truck Owners

Discover the latest developments in technology for commercial truck drivers.

Scheduled to broadcast fall 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how technology is driving truck owner operators and fleet operators toward success.

This segment will explore how developments in technology are helping to deliver best-in-class products and services to the commercial trucking industry. With a look at TruckSuite, powered by the Whann Group's iComply Pro Platform, viewers will learn how the technology provides value and security to the commercial trucking industry, helping to fortify our nation's supply chain.

Spectators will see how TruckSuite's technology-based innovative and comprehensive owner-operator support programs offers the kind of benefits that are typically only available to large fleets. In addition, the segment will explore how the platform's "Live Concierge" delivers much needed services and support to a trucker's phone, live in real time, 24/7 with the push of a button.

"The iComply Platform has allowed TruckSuite to provide a level of service to owner-operators, and the trucking industry as a whole, that is unmatched in any industry today," said Lynn Murphy, TruckSuite CEO.

In addition, audiences will hear how the technology provides multiple benefits to truck dealers and carriers, as well as asset protection to lenders.

"We look forward to exploring how TruckSuite is helping owner operators and fleet drivers become more successful so they can stay focused where it matters most – on the road," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About TruckSuite:

TruckSuite is a technology-based company that delivers value and security to commercial trucking customers with its "best in class" products and services. TruckSuite leverages The Whann Group's iComply Pro technology platform to give its customers access to: lease/purchase programs, PM programs, predictive maintenance monitoring, diagnostics, mechanical breakdown warranties and financial services products, including LifeGAP and repair and warranty financing.

For more information, visit: http://www.trucksuite.com or call 336-565-7100.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/advancements_to_explore_how_technology_is_improving_services_and_operations_for_truck_owners/prweb18684872.htm