Rallyday Partners Welcomes Brian Kight as Leader of Culture and People

Investment firm bolsters investments in human capital with full-time hire
DENVER (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Rallyday Partners, LLC, ("Rallyday"), a Denver-based private equity investment firm, has announced that Brian Kight will be joining the Rallyday team as a Senior Advisor, leading the firm's human capital advisory services that focus on strengthening culture and leadership ability in its portfolio companies.
After a fifteen-year career advising entrepreneurs, Fortune 100 companies, and collegiate and professional sports teams, Rallyday is honored that Brian will focus his talents and experience providing human capital leadership to its portfolio companies.
This effort is part of Rallyday's calling to elevate the private equity industry with its ‘by founders for founders' strategy. As part of this strategy, Rallyday provides four distinctive forms of capital support: (1) Financial Capital that funds transformational growth initiatives; (2) Experiential Capital with its team of former successful entrepreneurs that founded and lead Rallyday; (3) Creative Capital that reimagines bigger strategies for its portfolio companies; and, (4) as it relates to Brian Kight's leadership, Human Capital that unlocks the power of culture that catalyzes extraordinary organizational and personal growth.
As Nancy Philips, Rallyday co-founder and Managing Partner, elaborates, "At the end of the day, great people build great companies, and Rallyday saw an opportunity to bring Brian's unique skillset to the table to serve our executive teams with something quite unique in the private equity industry. There is nothing more rewarding or perhaps important than helping our companies and employees become the best version of themselves during our investment period."
Brian has a successful history of serving Rallyday portfolio companies; as the co-founder and CEO of Genesis Research, a former Rallyday portfolio company, Frank Corvino, expressed, "Brian Kight was integral in creating a cultural blueprint for Genesis Research to follow, which not only drove new levels of performance and fulfillment, but also helped us attract the most talented scientists and executives in our industry."
Brian is excited to lead this important work with Rallyday portfolio companies: "For entrepreneurs and their teams, the objective is professional, but the journey is incredibly personal. I have a profound respect and admiration for the work it takes to be an entrepreneur leading a team while building an extraordinary business. To be part of this vision with Rallyday is a dream come true."
For more information, please visit rallydaypartners.com or contact Ryan Heckman at ryan@rallydaypartners.com.
About Rallyday Partners
Rallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm founded by former entrepreneurs. The firm is focused on investing alongside founders in lower-middle market companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models and audacious leadership. For more information, please visit rallydaypartners.com.
About Brian Kight
Brian Kight is an author, speaker, and business advisor focused on driving performance and growth through leadership, culture, and behavior skill systems. He is the author of the popular email newsletter/blog at http://www.DailyDiscipline.com. For more information, please contact Brian Kight at BK@rallydaypartners.com
