The Innovative Executive Leading Intelligently in the Age of Disruption helps Executives Address Innovation Uncertainty and Opportunity - New Book Release

In a world of constant change, it is essential for businesses to innovate in order to stay ahead of the competition. However, this is easier said than done, as companies often struggle to identify new growth opportunities.

Symmetri Consulting is here to help with services that address innovation uncertainty and opportunity. Founder, Bella Rushi has over 20+ years of experience helping businesses grow and thrive, and she understands the challenges that executives face when it comes to innovation. With Symmetri Consulting's help, companies can select the "right projects" to pursue new growth opportunities, allocate resources efficiently for R&D, and overcome disruptive competition. The Innovative Executive is available on Amazon as well as other book retailers.

Every executive knows that smart innovation is essential for success. But how do you create new growth strategies and address old business models that are at risk due to competition, global epidemics, or other drastic changes in the marketplace? Today, many companies don't know how to select the "right projects" to pursue new growth opportunities. They struggle to find the best market opportunities and can't decide how to efficiently allocate resources for R&D. Meanwhile, new and old competitors alike are disrupting the marketplace in dismaying ways. How do you innovate and win in today's fast-moving business climate?

In The Innovative Executive, Bella Rushi argues that innovation should not only be a priority for survival but also for creating new sustainable growth. Companies need to flex their innovation muscles to reframe their business models, develop new capabilities, and leverage technology. Without the right methodology and framework, however, it's difficult to succeed. The Innovative Executive will show you how to build an innovation agenda. Furthermore, it will help you align your innovation goals with business strategy and invest in ideas that will open up future opportunities.

Rushi examines how innovative executives articulate the dream of success and effectively integrate key capabilities to focus on customer-centricity, leverage technology, and cultivate innovation competency and collaboration with their networks. Through stories of successful companies and her experience consulting with Fortune 500 companies, Rushi helps business leaders react to ever-changing environments with flexible thinking and adaptability to create work cultures that thrive on innovation, risk-taking, and creativity.

Published by Forefront Books & Worth Books, The Innovative Executive Leading Intelligently in the Age of Disruption provides a guide to CEOs to be opportunity focused and not problem focused. Establishing innovation capabilities is a challenge for companies. Many companies have strong capabilities will a lot of potential, but they need a plan. And finding the right balance between long-term planning and the current needs of a business is not always easy for organizations. Meanwhile, new and old competitors alike are disrupting the marketplace. The book helps business leaders to develop an innovation agenda, create alignment across their organizations and invest in ideas that will open up to future opportunities.

About Bella Rushi

Bella Rushi is an innovation strategy consultant at Symmetri Consulting and has broad growth and innovation experience across industries and geographies, and she brings a unique perspective to work across the business spectrum.

Bella has consulted with leading life sciences and consumer product companies on growth strategies, customer engagement, channel development, innovation assessments, and ideation workshops. She has led many innovation strategy projects and transformation across diverse industries, helping clients grow existing businesses, enter new spaces, and reimagine innovation capabilities.

She is also an active supporter of Ray of Hope International Foundation a global charity focused on raising funds for underprivileged children in India and empowering the disabled through technology programs in the US.

Bella is passionate about integrating her experience to embed innovation into an organizational process. She is also the host of The Innovative Executive podcast which helps business leaders seek new growth and strengthen their innovation capabilities.

