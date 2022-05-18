Mayor Steve Adler Joins the Housing Authority of the City of Austin and Carleton Companies for the Grand Opening of 156 New Affordable Units at Chalmers Courts East

City leaders will also celebrate the groundbreaking of 156 additional units at Chalmers Courts West, the third and final phase of Chalmers, bringing nearly 400 total units of affordable housing once complete

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) and Carleton Companies announce dual celebrations for Pathways at Chalmers Courts on Friday, May 20th, 9 a.m. at 1700 E. 3rd St., Austin, Texas 78702. The dual celebrations include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened Pathways at Chalmers Courts East and groundbreaking for Pathways at Chalmers Courts West. Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Councilman Sabino "Pio" Renteria are among the dignitaries confirmed to speak at the event.

Pathways at Chalmers Courts East is the second phase of the redevelopment of Chalmers Courts. Pathways as Chalmers Courts West, the third and final phase and will complete the transformation in 2023. The modernized development features significant enhancements to the 1930s-era public housing that had been Chalmers Courts. Upgrades include central air conditioning, modern appliances, gigabit-speed Google Fiber service, a fitness center, a splash pad and a laundry facility. Residents will also have access to onsite workforce development and education programs, an improved space for the Boys & Girls Club, and on-site healthcare services. Once all three phases are completed, what began as 158 units of traditional public housing will become 398 units of brand new mixed-income affordable housing.

"HACA is transforming Chalmers into a complete, modern community," said Michael Gerber, HACA CEO. "Thanks to the support of Mayor Adler and the City Council, we are building a holistic Chalmers community that our residents can be proud of – one that has beautiful new housing, educational support for children, healthcare facilities on-site, and so much more to come."

"Austin needs more affordable housing and HACA is delivering," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "HACA's redevelopment work at Chalmers Courts is a remarkable transformation – adding nearly 250 more units than were here before. HACA is setting the bar high for building beautiful housing that enhances the east Austin community. I'm looking forward to the grand opening of even more units next year in the next remodel phase at Chalmers Court."

"We're delighted by the tremendous progress and positive impact the new construction is making in the community," said Printice Gary, partner, principal and CEO of Carleton Companies. "Our goal in building across the street from residents' current homes was to offer a smooth transition. Already, we're seeing strong outcomes from our phased approach, including consistency for children's schools and improved community connections."

The Austin community and current Chalmers Courts residents are invited to the dual celebrations.

WHAT: The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) and Carleton Companies celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pathways at Chalmers Courts East and groundbreaking for Pathways at Chalmers Courts West. The new development will revitalize the community with state-of-the-art affordable housing.

WHEN: 9 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022

WHERE: Pathways at Chalmers Courts East – Corner of E. 3rd St. and Chalmers Ave.

1700E. 3rd Street Austin, Texas 78702

WHO: Dignitaries confirmed to speak at the event include:

Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Austin City Councilmember Sabino "Pio" Renteria

City of Austin Housing & Planning Director Rosie Truelove

HACA Board Chairman Carl Richie

HACA CEO Michael Gerber

Resident HACA Commissioner/Chalmers Resident Council President Mary Apostolou

CommUnity Care CEO Jaeson T. Fournier

Carleton Companies Partner/Principal & CEO Printice Gary

About Housing Authority of the City of Austin

Established in 1937, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is a public unit of government separate from the City of Austin. HACA's mission is to cultivate sustainable affordable housing communities and partnerships that inspire self-reliance, growth, and optimism. As a High-Performing housing authority that assists over 20,000 Austinites, HACA owns and operates 1,839 units of subsidized housing in 18 developments throughout Austin. For more information, visit http://www.hacanet.org, or find us on Twitter @hacanet.

About Carleton Companies

Carleton Companies owns, develops, and builds high-quality multifamily assets across the South and Southwest United States. For almost 25 years, Dallas-based Carleton has developed more than 20,000 multifamily units. Leveraging a fully-integrated approach to all aspects of residential properties, Carleton Companies has successfully executed a conservative strategy across varying market cycles. Learn more at CarletonCompanies.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mayor_steve_adler_joins_the_housing_authority_of_the_city_of_austin_and_carleton_companies_for_the_grand_opening_of_156_new_affordable_units_at_chalmers_courts_east/prweb18686164.htm