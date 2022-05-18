China Prestige Beauty E-commerce Sales Increased 11% in the First Quarter of 2022, Reports The NPD Group

Positive sales revenue growth in January and February negated March decline
Propelled by strong Chinese New Year sales in January and February, prestige beauty e-commerce sales revenue in China increased by 11% in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1), versus last year, according to The NPD Group. However, the COVID-19 outbreak during the second half of March, which led to regional lockdowns and an increase in mask use, caused sales to decline 1% for the month.
Q1 sales for the hair, fragrance, makeup, and skincare categories increased by 43%, 18%, 11%, and 9%, respectively. In March alone, hair category sales continued to grow, increasing 33% for the month, and there were pockets of growth within face and body skincare, including sun-care. The makeup and fragrance categories experienced respective declines of 6% and 4% in March, versus March 2021.
"China could continue to see prestige makeup sales decline in April and May due to the current lockdowns in some major cities, including Shanghai, the country's leading manufacturing center," said Stanley Kee, senior vice president and managing director, APAC, The NPD Group. "However, the situation is likely to improve beginning in June when China's 618 Shopping Festival kicks off, and the government is expected to release new, favorable policies to boost consumption."
Source: The NPD Group / China E-commerce Beauty Tracker
Data is representative of retailers that participate in The NPD Group's Prestige Beauty E-commerce Tracking Service. NPD's current estimate is that the Prestige Beauty E-commerce Tracking Service represents approximately 80 percent of the online retail market for prestige beauty in China.
