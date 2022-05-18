GTMRx Experts Reveal the Top Five Questions that Every Patient or Caregiver Should Ask Prescribers Before Taking Any Medication

Leading Institute for Comprehensive Medication Management Prepares Consumers to Talk Intelligently and Confidently with Physicians and Pharmacists

According to a recent GTMRx study of more than two-hundred health care leaders, half said they believe a lack of communication between prescribers (i.e. physicians, specialists, other prescribers) and pharmacists will continue to be the biggest issue in managing medications in the year ahead. As a result, today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute, a coalition of over 1600 members calling for medication management reform brings together critical stakeholders across health care, is sharing tips to make it easier for patients and caregivers to understand how to address and assess the management of their medications and how it relates to their health.

"GTMRx advocates for the broad adoption and payment for comprehensive medication management (CMM), a more rational process of care in which physicians and clinical pharmacists work together to ensure that each medication is appropriate, safe and effective for the patient," said Katherine H. Capps, co-founder and executive director. "We believe strongly that patients and caregivers should be better advocates for their own care as well as for the care of their loved ones. It's really about thinking about More than the Pill - we need to ensure the right questions are being asked and the right process of care is in place to manage medications the right way."

Here are five questions consumers and their caregivers can and should ask their physicians and their pharmacists to be better informed and more engaged in the medication therapies that affect their health and lives. These questions can help both caregivers and patients ensure they are asking the right questions to providers,to receive the necessary intel to get the medications right.

