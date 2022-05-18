AccuLynx Announces New Integration with GAF QuickMeasure

New integration offers roofing contractors a faster way to obtain roof measurements

AccuLynx, leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced the release of a new integration with GAF's QuickMeasure aerial measurement technology. Contractors can now order QuickMeasure roof measurement reports directly from AccuLynx to save time and improve efficiency. Reports that are ordered from AccuLynx are automatically stored to the associated job record with measurement data automatically populated in the job's estimate.

"AccuLynx's new integration with GAF QuickMeasure not only reduces measurement errors but allows our customers to build estimates faster and with greater accuracy," said AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein.

GAF QuickMeasure delivers accurate roof measurements in less than one hour for single-family homes and less than 24 hours for multifamily and commercial properties. In addition to complete measurements, GAF QuickMeasure provides an interactive roof report which includes a 3D design view featuring GAF products customized to the project. These reports are available to order directly through AccuLynx without a GAF account. Once an order is placed through AccuLynx, users can track the status of their order and get real-time order status updates in AccuLynx.

"Contractors are looking for solutions that can help save them valuable time and money when estimating jobs," said Vishal Laddha, Director Marketing - Partner Programs at GAF. "We are excited to partner with AccuLynx on this integration and offer their customers a great one-step solution for aerial measurement reports with QuickMeasure."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

