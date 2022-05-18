Commonwealth of Virginia Technology (VITA) Executive Joins the Planet Technologies Team

Demetrias Rodgers, CISSP, CCSP joins the Planet team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for SLED and Commercial Operations.

Planet Technologies is pleased to announce the new addition of Demetrias Rodgers to its leadership team. Rodgers, CISSP, CCSP will serve as Chief Technology Officer for SLED and Commercial Operations.

Prior to joining Planet, Rodgers served as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). In his role at VITA, Demetrias created and implemented the first cloud strategy for the Commonwealth and authored legislation for cloud readiness and utilization signed into law by then-Governor Ralph Northam. The bill directed all state agencies to move locally hosted IT systems to cloud environments. Rodgers led the push for cloud security modernization and its initial zero trust framework for the cloud environments. Demetrias was also essential in the implementation of the end-to-end RPA service, the first state-level initiative in the nation. He joined VITA after working for Northrop Grumman Corporation.

"With his exceptional ability to lead IT operations, we believe Demetrias will help guide Planet in its next chapter of growth and success," said Steve Winter, Executive Vice-President, Planet Technologies. "Planet today is positioned to win with our knowledgeable and trustworthy approach to IT modernization, and we look forward to seeing Demetrias execute on our mission."

"Planet's track record as a trusted advisor and honest broker to government made joining the company an easy decision," said Rodgers. "I am excited to be part of an organization with an exceptional reputation for designing and deploying complex cloud solutions to meet the various needs of both government and commercial customers."

In his role at Planet, Rodgers will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and the voice of the customer to all the Planet solution offerings targeted at SLED, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Commercial customers.

About Planet Technologies

