Calnetix Technologies' Defense and Aerospace Division to Exhibit at the Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium

Calnetix Technologies' Defense and Aerospace Division will exhibit at the Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium on May 31 and June 1, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. Calnetix will feature its power management and electromagnetic drive solutions for the aerospace industry.

"Our constantly growing range of in-house high-speed technologies, such as permanent magnet motors, variable-frequency starter/generators and silicon carbide drives allow us to provide improved reliability and operational flexibility for next generation electric hybrid aircrafts," said Vatche Artinian, CEO of Calnetix. "We believe our high-speed technologies will make a significant impact on the advancement of electrified propulsion and will support the predicted rapid growth in electric hybrid aviation space."

Calnetix will display its Magnaforce™ high-speed electric motor generator and Electrocycle™ controller at this year's Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium.

Calnetix's Magnaforce™ motors and generators increase aerospace prime propulsion efficiency, while meeting specific system requirements. The Calnetix's team will soon be able to offer compact electric propulsion motors and generators for hybrid electric applications to create a new generation of light, dependable propulsion systems. With unmatched reliability, the highest power-to-weight ratio, Calnetix's motors and generators have the ability to operate with alternative fuels and ultra-low emissions applications, which makes them an optimal solution for the next generation of hybrid-electric flight platforms and E-VTOLs (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing).

Utilizing DC bus (battery) voltage, Calnetix's Electrocycle™ controller maximizes efficiency – featuring regenerating capability, sensorless control and fast dynamic response with robust catch and spin of the motor's rotor.

Calnetix's Defense and Aerospace Division is developing a high-frequency 500 kW Enercycle™ DC – 1000 inverter for future vehicle electrification. The bi-directional inverters will use silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) technology to provide high-temperature operation and power density, high system efficiency of up to 98.5%, and unmatched power levels and durability for aerospace applications.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 415 at the Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium to learn more about Calnetix's aerospace capabilities, products and technologies.

Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium is the world's leading international conference dedicated to ultra-low-emission aircraft technology and full-electric flight possibilities. The two-day event will highlight the fast-paced development of hybrid propulsion and electrical subsystem architecture or MEA, and discuss the vast research into increased electrification of aircraft.

About Calnetix Technologies

Calnetix Technologies, LLC ("Calnetix"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., is focused on Innovation That Drives Industries®. The company specializes in high-performance, high-speed motor generators and best-in-class advanced magnetic bearings and control systems. Calnetix's patented, underlying technologies, which have been in use since the company's inception in 1998, have made Calnetix a world leader in the design and production of high-speed machines. The company's overall technology portfolio and system integration capabilities have led to development and production contracts with industry leaders and the start of many successful subsidiaries that focus on unique niche markets.

