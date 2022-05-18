Scaling Up Microwave-assisted Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) — From Micromole to Hundreds of Millimoles, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the modern advances in research scale peptide synthesis. Attendees will learn about scaling up peptide synthesis and adapting peptide synthesis instrumentation for use in current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) environments. The featured speakers will discuss workflow optimization for consistency and performance at the production scale.
TORONTO (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
The number of new peptide-based therapeutics is rising, and more peptide generics are entering the market. There is an opportunity to improve output and harness the benefits of microwave-assisted solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) in manufacturing. Scaling the synthetic process from the research scale to production scale can be a challenge, particularly in heavily regulated environments.
Automated microwave-assisted SPPS instrumentation can generate production scale peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This is done by the highly reproducible synthesis of multiple batches at hundreds of millimoles with the same benefits as small scale, all while retaining current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance. Modern instrumentation is equipped with features like audit trail tracing, user permission setup and documentation to ease adoption into a regulated facility.
Join this webinar to learn about scaling up the synthesis of research scale peptide-based therapeutics to production in a cGMP environment.
Join experts from CEM Corporation, Drew Cesta, Research Scientist, Business Development; and Chris Houser, Research Scientist, Product Group, for the live webinar on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Scaling Up Microwave-assisted Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) — From Micromole to Hundreds of Millimoles.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/scaling_up_microwave_assisted_solid_phase_peptide_synthesis_spps_from_micromole_to_hundreds_of_millimoles_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18685692.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.