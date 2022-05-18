Chicago Realtor Maggie Antillon-Mathews Celebrates the Launch of Her New Anthology Book Latinas in Real Estate

Chicago Realtor Maggie Antillon-Mathews celebrated the launch of her new anthology book, "Latinas in Real Estate: Stories of passion, resilience, and breaking barriers in the real estate industry" which takes readers into the insights, challenges and successes of these women. The launch was recently held for authors and their friends and families, and live streamed via Facebook for others to join the celebration.

Chicago Realtor Maggie Antillon-Mathews celebrated the launch of her new anthology book, "Latinas in Real Estate: Stories of passion, resilience, and breaking barriers in the real estate industry" which takes readers into the insights, challenges, and successes of these women. The launch was recently held for authors and their friends and families and live-streamed via Facebook for others to join the celebration.

"The response to this book has been very positive," said Antillon-Mathews, managing broker at Realty of Chicago. "I'm so happy to share these stories so we can inspire and help other Latinas create successful real estate careers. I want them to know that they have a homegrown network of supportive and industry seasoned women they can contact and get advice. Latina real estate agents are so much needed as our community is investing their hard-earned money into purchasing homes."

In 2022, the real estate industry has been the head of many discussions due to rising prices and housing shortages. Amidst this, A study by the Urban Institute forecasts that Latino buyers will comprise 70% of homeownership growth from 2020-2040, serving as the growth engine of American home buying. Putting Latina Realtors at the helm of the future real estate market has created the perfect storm for Antillon-Mathews to publish Latinas in Real Estate with Fig Factor Media Publishing.

In this inspirational anthology, readers learn what it takes to make it in a real estate career. Many first and second-generation Latinas share their stories of how they built the American Dream in real estate despite the personal obstacles in their way. These participating contributing authors, who come from different backgrounds, share with readers their challenges and successes as they entered the world of real estate.

Antillon-Mathews shares her own story along with these 14 contributing authors:



Sheyla Padilla

Maggie Martinez

Carmen Chucrala

Rosy Beltran

Johanna Diaz

Ainhoa Garcia

Tanya Diaz

Danica Matos

Tina Marie Hernandez

Gina Diaz

Baxtie Rodriguez

Marisol Franco

Sally Delgado

Michelle Aponte Boksa

As the authors shared their struggles and triumphs in writing their stories and developing collaborations with other Latinas in the real estate industry, Antillon-Mathews revealed her own struggles that led to her career now as a Realtor.

"All my life I have felt alone. I had my family; my parents and my brothers and sisters; but I was a sole entrepreneur." she says, "I was in a male-dominated industry back in 2001. I didn't stand a chance but I never gave up because I knew that I had something inside of me. I knew that I could do something special and nobody else saw it."

Copies of Latinas in Real Estate: Stories of passion, resilience, and breaking barriers in the real estate industry can be purchased on Amazon.

About "Latinas in Real Estate"

What does it take to make it in a real estate career? In "Latinas in Real Estate," many first and second-generation Latinas share their stories of how they built the American Dream in real estate despite the personal obstacles in their way. From different walks of life and backgrounds, everyone can learn from these stories that take you on an insightful, motivational journey through the world of real estate and into the lives of women who relentlessly pursued their passion! It's a collection of powerful tales to activate anyone who has been sitting on their dream, especially if that dream involves real estate!

For more information, please visit https://www.latinasinre.com.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/chicago_realtor_maggie_antillon_mathews_celebrates_the_launch_of_her_new_anthology_book_latinas_in_real_estate/prweb18683106.htm