YorLabs Appoints Nikki Troiano Gainey Chief Commercialization Officer

Longtime Healthcare Executive Joins Veteran Management Team Developing Next Generation Intracardiac Image Guided Therapy Solutions

YorLabs, a developer of cutting-edge intracardiac image guided therapy solutions, announced it has named Nikki Troiano Gainey chief commercialization officer of the company. Gainey brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to YorLabs. She joins Glen McLaughlin, PhD, who was recently appointed president and CEO, as well as Anshumali Roy, founder and chief technology officer.

"Nikki's vast experience in our target markets of interventional cardiology and electrophysiology brings unparalleled expertise to YorLabs commercialization endeavors," said McLaughlin. "Her insights and knowledge of introducing new products and commercialization is invaluable to our ongoing success."

Gainey was most recently senior vice president of Global Strategic and Business Development for Siemens Healthineers Ultrasound where she was accountable for expanding the global business with OEM and strategic partners. Prior to joining Siemens Healthineers, Gainey held multiple roles of increasing responsibility at GE Healthcare. As the Ultrasound FastWorks Leader, she was responsible for the ultrasound growth board and coaching internal startup teams. She also facilitated the global marketing operations in her position as interim ultrasound chief marketing officer (CMO). Gainey was recognized as the First Entrepreneur fellow by GE Ventures jointly with GE Healthcare.

"It is my honor to join the YorLabs' team of renowned industry experts," said Gainey. "Clinicians expect to have control of their lab as well as have confidence and competence in the procedures they are performing. Our team is focused on meeting these needs in the CathLab and providing world class imaging solutions, which help significantly improve and simplify image guided therapy."

Gainey also has been active in numerous industry and professional groups including serving as past ultrasound vice chair for the Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance (MITA), the industry's primary advocacy group. She recently accepted the invitation to join CHIEF, a rapidly growing executive women's network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Gainey holds an MBA from North Carolina State University with a focus on technology commercialization and innovation and Bachelor of Science degrees from Ohio Northern University.

"Our goal is to create solutions to problems that haven't been solved before in the Cath lab," said Roy. "We are directing our efforts to such well known challenges as capital constraints and disparate systems in this environment. The clinician's focus should be on patients and procedures, while partnering with YorLabs to enable solutions for their technological needs. This is why we are assembling extensive technology and industry expertise with an experienced team dedicated to solving these issues."

About YorLabs

Today's Cath Lab faces numerous challenges including capital constraints and disparate systems. YorLabs is developing a world class, intracardiac image guided therapy platform with dedicated application and procedural based settings. The YorLabs solution is designed to be an intuitive platform while eliminating large capital outlays and significantly enhancing workflow.

