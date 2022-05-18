Transor To Introduce New Improved Features For OMF Filter Units

Transor Filter has announced a number of improvements to their line of One Micron Filtration systems, including a new, improved design for their V-Series Filtration units and touchscreen control.

Transor Filter has announced a number of improvements to their line of One Micron Filtration systems, including a new, improved design for their V-Series Filtration units.

According to Irv Kaage, Transor CEO, "We continue to innovate as a company. Because Transor's One Micron Filtration (OMF) delivers benefits to varied applications such as tool and cutter grinding, both carbide and HHS, lapping, EDM, carbide tipped saw blades and the like, we're constantly reviewing how to improve those end user experiences."

The addition of touchscreen technology to the unit's control boxes will enhance communication with the machine operators. With a simple "touch," operators will be able to display many of the machine functions in real time.

With the increase of automated and unattended machining, Transor's new automated sludge handling device replaces the traditional sludge box. This completely automated dragout system makes the capture and reclamation of valuable materials such as carbide easy and profitable.

For heavy stock removal applications such as HSS, the new Transor SR eliminates the need for a magnetic pre-filter. The unique design of the SR provides significantly enhanced backflushing of the elements and is offered for a single machine or as a centralized system.

For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com

ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER

Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18676897.htm