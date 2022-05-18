Rotary Club of Carroll Creek Awards Community Members with Highest Honor

This year's recipients were Lou Stavely, Tricia Griffis, and Jenn Alcorn.
FREDERICK, Md.
On Wednesday, May 11, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek bestowed Paul Harris Community Awards on three Frederick community members. This year's recipients were Lou Stavely, Tricia Griffis, and Jenn Alcorn.
The Paul Harris award is the Rotary Club's highest honor, given only to members of the community who truly exemplify leadership through service. Candidates for this award will have demonstrated their goodwill through genuine deeds and actions by going above and beyond the call of duty. In most cases, they want no recognition, are not self-serving; and indeed, are truly unsung heroes.
Lou Stavely is the President of the Frederick Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds for those in need. The group's motto is "no kids sleep on the floor in my town." Lou began this effort after retiring from the police force, wanting a way to continue serving his community.
Tricia Griffis is an active member of the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, chairing its signature fundraising event for several years. Tricia has spent countless hours working to address our community's mental health needs outside of her full time as a CPA for Frederick County Government.
Jenn Alcorn has been an active volunteer with the Mental Health Association of Frederick County and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Generation Connect group. Upon suffering a tragic loss, Jenn created a memorial fund with the Community Foundation of Frederick. The fund assists first responders and their families, advocating for children.
