Edgewater Federal Solutions awarded AI Development Agreement with JAIC

The contract vehicle is a potential five-year, $241.6 million contract that will provide AI-based technology services to the Department of Defense.

Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. (Edgewater) announces that it was awarded the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). The DRAID contract vehicle is a potential five-year, $241.6 million contract that will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology services to the Department of Defense (DoD).

"Edgewater is thrilled to receive this award, and continue our support of the DoD and its crucial national security mission," stated Dave Yockman, President of Edgewater. "We'll utilize our innovation and AI experiences, dedicated workforce, and strong track record partnering with federal customers to assist the DoD and JAIC enhance its AI capabilities."

The scope of the BOA is to support the DoD by providing access to innovative solutions needed to meet the complex technical challenges involved in preparing data for AI applications. As an awardee of the contract vehicle, Edgewater will provide its exceptional systems engineering, cybersecurity, and data science and analytics experience to enhance DoD AI capabilities.

Learn more about Edgewater's services and solutions at http://www.EdgewaterIT.com.

About Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc.

Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and has a long-standing record of excellence in supporting its federal customers. Edgewater assists over 25 federal and commercial customers with their IT, cybersecurity, and professional services needs. Its services include enterprise IT services, IA and cybersecurity, business process optimization, systems engineering and development, program management, data science and analytics, and professional services. Edgewater is a repeated awardee of such honors as Washington Post Top Workplaces and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. Edgewater holds CMMI and ISO certifications, and its' motto of "Our People... Your Edge" signifies the value and importance that the company holds for its' employees. Visit http://www.EdgewaterIT.com for more information.

About the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate the scaling of AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC helps identify appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, develops capabilities, and scales impact across our enterprise with the goal of transforming the DoD through AI. The mission of JAIC, as specified in the DoD AI Strategy, is "to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages." JAIC, the DoD, and this action also execute and operate in accordance with the AI Ethical Principles. Learn more about the JAIC at http://www.ai.mil.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/edgewater_federal_solutions_awarded_ai_development_agreement_with_jaic/prweb18685658.htm