FCC Physical Therapist Assistant Program Enrolling First Class

Program prepares students to enter the in-demand PTA career field in a variety of settings
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Frederick Community College is proud to announce the opening of its new Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program, which is now enrolling its first class for the fall 2022 semester. This program prepares students to work as PTAs in a variety of settings including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient clinics, and allows them to enter the workforce directly after passing the national licensing examination.
PTAs work under the direction and supervision of a physical therapist. They help patients who are recovering from injuries and illnesses to regain movement and manage pain. PTAs implement components of patient care, obtain data related to the treatments provided, and collaborate with the physical therapist to modify care as necessary.
As the large elderly and veteran population in Frederick County continues to age, the demand for PTAs is increasing. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics anticipates a 37.8% increase in the job outlook for PTAs between 2019-2029 in Frederick County, and a 33% increase nationally. Frederick County anticipates doubling its over 65 population by 2030, and PTAs will be key contributors in helping those individuals age gracefully or recover from medical issues, according to Dr. Amelia Iams, FCC Director of Physical Therapist Assistant Education.
"This is a great career field that allows for variety and flexibility," Dr. Iams said. "PTAs can work with any age from pediatrics to geriatrics, they can work in a variety of settings, and they are needed everywhere in the country. FCC is excited to offer this new program to help fill the demand for trained PTAs."
The new program will be housed in the innovative and interprofessional Health Sciences instructional space and will feature new, cutting-edge equipment to help students gain experience.
"Students in the PTA program will have complete access to our new, state-of-art equipment and learning spaces to enhance their training experience," said Dr. Sandy McCombe Waller, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of Health, Business, Technology & Science. "They will be able to learn in the exercise and rehabilitation lab with contemporary therapy equipment, two fully-equipped acute care labs, a simulation center with both high and low fidelity manikins, numerous practice rooms, and a dedicated interprofessional student lounge."
For more information, visit the FCC Physical Therapist Assistant program page.
The PTA program at FCC was developed with the help of an innovation grant from the Maryland State Department of Education.
