Legrand Introduces Nexpand, The New Configure-to-Order Cabinet Platform For The Data Center Market

Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today unveiled Nexpand, its new data center cabinet platform. The new platform is flexible, sturdy, and secure for housing data center devices. It provides the scalability and future-proof architecture needed to support the rise in digital transitions, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity, 5G services, edge computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Customer Input Makes New Platform Design Ideal for Supporting 5G, AI, IoT, and Other Emerging Technologies

Over a two-year period, Legrand's R&D efforts—as well as multiple customer input sessions—have led to substantial design advances resulting in a unique IT cabinet solution that meets data center demands now and into the future.

"Legrand's innovations are predicated on delivering solutions to our customers in the most efficient manner possible," said Saman Berookhim, Product Manager, Legrand. "The Nexpand cabinet honors this philosophy by offering a single, configure-to-order platform that will enable our customers to easily scale as needed in a robust and configurable manner."

The Nexpand platform is built on four fundamental values:



Smart - The cabinet's interior is made to be adjusted in three dimensions, with a completely modular roof. This intelligent design provides more space and flexibility for managing the top-of-rack infrastructure.

Solid - The new design offers lightweight, solid doors in a frame that easily bears the IT equipment load, with a fully integrated locking and cabling system that is unique to the marketplace.

Secure - Nexpand provides the highest level of security by interfacing with the most secure electronic door locking platforms—including high-security cable management integrated into the door and tamper-proof door mechanisms.

Sustainable - The new cabinet is designed to ensure optimal airflow management, resulting in a best-in-class, energy-efficient solution. In addition, Nexpand is produced and assembled with environmentally-friendly materials using a Profile Environmental Passport a.k.a Eco Passport.

More information on Nexpand can be found here.

