With Smaller Businesses Under Attack, A Midwest Tech Company Creates New Options For Outsourcing Cybersecurity

New Service Offers Cost-Effective, Around-the-Clock Security Support for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

Due to the dramatic increase in data breaches for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) over the past year, Matrix Integration, a strategic IT infrastructure partner for more than 1,000 businesses and schools in the Midwest and beyond, today announced MiProtection, a 24/7/365 agreement that keeps businesses protected with the latest security technology as well as live monitoring and support. The Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report found that nearly half (46 percent) of all data breaches in 2021 affected SMBs, up from 28 percent in 2020.

"Keeping up with the volume of the cyberthreats hitting SMBs today can be daunting, especially for businesses with small IT staffs that would rather focus on their core revenue streams, not on cybersecurity," said Rob Wildman, vice president of managed services at Matrix Integration. "MiProtection is a way for companies to combine all their IT security costs and services into one package and gain peace of mind that their business won't be brought down by a cybercriminal."

MiProtection is a customized, monthly service plan that starts at under $30 per user, per month. A one-time setup fee includes a comprehensive security risk assessment and recommendations, which analyze businesses' current vulnerabilities and provide concrete steps to better identify, protect, respond to and recover from future data breaches. The assessment can be repeated annually or as needed.

The new MiProtection service from Matrix Integration can be rolled into other contracts such as MiAssurance, which helps businesses manage IT needs ranging from systems monitoring to hardware procurement, and MiConnection, a monthly service that helps SMBs run sophisticated, enterprise-level cloud-based telecommunications.For more information on how businesses can benefit from MiProtection, please visit matrixintegration.com/miprotection.

# # #

About Matrix Integration

Matrix Integration is a strategic IT solutions and managed services provider that has been in business for more than 40 years. With clients regionally and offices in Indiana and Kentucky, Matrix Integration works closely with businesses and institutions to provide personalized consulting and managed services along with networking, data center, security, collaboration, telephony, and computing solutions. Strategic partners include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Meraki, VMware, Microsoft, and Veeam. Matrix Integration is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE), that has consistently been recognized on industry lists including CRN Solution Provider 500, CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500, CRN Women of the Channel, and CRN Tech Elite 250.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/with_smaller_businesses_under_attack_a_midwest_tech_company_creates_new_options_for_outsourcing_cybersecurity/prweb18670395.htm