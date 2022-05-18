ERES Expands Bozeman Presence; Adds Seasoned Broker to the Team

New Bozeman, MT location set to open in June

ERES Companies (ERES), a full-service, international real estate firm, announced today that they will be opening a new Bozeman, MT location in June. They have welcomed aboard seasoned business executive and broker, Paul Lencioni, as their newest Associate Broker. ERES focuses on serving opportunistic secondary and tertiary North and South American markets.

ERES has established roots in the Bozeman market over the past 17 years. Currently, ERES Capital is leading the development of a 120-key IHG Even Hotel & Resort at the Yellowstone International Airport, and partnering with Charter Realty & Development Corp., in concert with co-development partner CREC, to complete a new two-phase multifamily/workforce housing development with over 340 units and 880 beds. The office will be located at 7 West Main Street, Suite 202 in downtown Bozeman in the Golden Rule Building, with the lease set to commence June 01, 2022. Lencioni's primary role will focus on building the ERES brand and expanding the firm's portfolio of assets in the Bozeman market, including the multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, and high-tech sectors.

Mike Elliott shares his perspective as both the CEO of ERES and owner/operator of a previous Bozeman-based commercial service firm: Grubb & Ellis | Catalyst. "Although ERES has focused its real estate services, investment, and development efforts for the past decade more broadly nationwide, it is great to be working in my ‘home' market and to bring on exceptional talent to service the increasing real estate demand in Montana."

Lencioni has been a licensed broker for more than 20 years and deploys his engineering and project management skills to benefit his clients. He and his family have been residents of the Gallatin Valley since 2005, where he has developed a deep understanding of how rapid growth and economic development have shaped Southwest Montana and the region. He is licensed in Montana, California, and soon, in Idaho.

Lencioni shares, "I'm excited to see ERES Companies expand upon their established, national real estate offerings in Gallatin Valley and the region. ERES' ability to support clients and partners large and small makes the company a great fit for Bozeman."

Lencioni earned his B.S in Engineering and Marketing from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, and an M.B.A. from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has served on the Board of Directors for successful Montana-based companies.

To learn more about ERES, its service lines, markets and capabilities visit http://www.erescompanies.com/about-us.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies is a full-spectrum real estate platform. Our core focus is on emerging secondary and tertiary markets where we partner with companies and investors to maximize their real estate portfolios. ERES provides brokerage, project management, property and asset management, workforce housing, construction, and consulting services. Additionally, in January 2019, ERES established a real estate investment and development division (ERES Capital) focused on unique, off-market opportunities across hospitality, healthcare, multifamily, industrial and education verticals that can earn above average returns for investors. Always opportunistic about expanding operations, we have nine domestic and international office locations in Denver, CO (headquarters), Williston, ND, Bozeman, MT, Fort Worth, TX, Midland, TX, New York, NY, Sarasota, FL, Guyana, Georgetown and Neuquén, Argentina. For more information, visit http://www.EREScompanies.com or http://www.EREScapital.com.

