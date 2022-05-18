Advocates to Participate in Federal Advocacy Day to Advance Bills in Congress to Help Americans Who Struggle to Build a Family

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, in partnership with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), is hosting its annual Federal Advocacy Day as a virtual event on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. More than 475 patients, healthcare providers, and those who support them, representing 46 states will meet virtually with Members of Congress to talk about the physical, emotional, and financial impact of those struggling to build their family.

"Today is the day for professionals and patients to come together to make their voices heard and push for legislation that supports and protects all people challenged in their ability to build a family and infertility," said Jared Robins, M.D., executive director of ASRM.

Advocates will share their family building stories and the need for coverage at work for all Americans, including federal employees, and access to family building care for our Veterans and Military. Advocates will also address the need for more research and making adoption affordable. Legislation that the advocates support includes:



Access to Infertility Treatment and Care Act, S. 2352/H.R. 4450

Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act of 2021, S. 1156/H.R. 3031

Expanding Access to Fertility Care for Servicemembers and Dependents Act, H.R. 6094

John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act, S. 1848/H.R. 3488

Veterans Families Health Services Act of 2021, S. 1280/H.R. 2734

Veterans Infertility Treatment Act of 2021, H.R. 1957

Advocates hope Congressional decision-makers hear the message loud and clear that the largest employer in the U.S., the federal government, falls short of meeting the family building needs of its workforce and that Congressional action is needed now.

The 2021 Survey on Fertility Benefits from Mercer and commissioned by RESOLVE, found that 97% of employers who added coverage for IVF did not see a significant increase in costs. In fact, this report finds this highly valued benefit is both affordable and beneficial to companies in terms of attracting and retaining talent, being recognized as a family-friendly employer, and supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals.

In March 2022, ASRM released a joint white paper, from the ASRM Center for Policy and Leadership and the Military Family Building Coalition that found that expanding service members' access to infertility treatment was a cost that the U.S. government could easily bear. The research found that, over a 10-year period the total estimated cost of the proposed benefit is just $1.6 billion.

"Our country should care deeply about helping people build their families, yet we are failing our Veterans, Military, and federal employees who deserve access to all family building options. The federal government should set an example for all employers. Our brave advocates will share their personal stories for as long as it takes to bring access to care for all," said Barbara Collura, President and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

For more information visit RESOLVE's 2022 Federal Advocacy Day Issues webpage.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.

About ASRM

For almost a century, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has been the global leader in multidisciplinary reproductive medicine research, ethical practice, and education. ASRM impacts reproductive care and science worldwide by creating funding opportunities for advancing reproduction research and discovery, by providing evidence-based education and public health information, and by advocating for reproductive health care professionals and the patients they serve. With members in more than 100 countries, the Society is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional operations in Birmingham, AL. http://www.asrm.org

