Seth M. Birnbaum Joins Pharma Company Hallux Inc. Board of Directors

Veteran Bridgewater partner brings capital formation experience to company as it pioneers subungal treatment for tough-to-cure onychomycosis.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Hallux Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that following last month's initial closing of its $9.4 million Series A-2 financing round, veteran Bridgewater Associates Partner Seth M. Birnbaum has been appointed to its board of directors. Proceeds of the capital raise will be used to further fund the company's phase 2 clinical program evaluating Hallux Subungual Gel (HSG) for the treatment of onychomycosis (toenail fungus).
Hallux CEO Mark Taylor said, "On behalf of our entire board, we are excited to have Seth join Hallux as a director. Our board members are both personally invested in Hallux and extremely experienced in clinical development, specifically onychomycosis. Seths skill set and deep experience in capital formation and value creation are two vital disciplines the company needs as we continue our mission to deliver to patients worldwide a topical drug product that is highly effective in curing this often tough to treat infection."
Seth M. Birnbaum, CFA is a 20-year veteran of Bridgewater Associates, where he is a partner and senior member of the investment team. His expertise includes economic market and investment analysis, risk management, and portfolio strategy and design. In 2019, Seth was named to Institutional Investor's Hedge Fund Rising Stars list. Seth graduated magna cum laude from Amherst College with BA degrees in economics, philosophy, and political science, with honors. He is a board member of Open Doors.
About Hallux
Hallux Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a new dosage form and route of administration for treating onychomycosis (toenail fungus). Hallux's goal is to provide high effectiveness and safety for chronic onychomycosis patients around the world. The company's investigational approach with its new subungual topical terbinafine drug candidate HSG is to demonstrate safety and high efficacy by means of administration directly and selectively to the site of the nail bed site infection.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18679990.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
