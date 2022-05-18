TCN to Demonstrate its Advanced Contact Center Platform and Suite of Compliance Tools at LendIt Fintech USA 2022

At the annual fintech conference in New York City, TCN will showcase its flagship contact center platform, TCN Operator, along with industry-leading compliance tools

At the annual fintech conference in New York City, TCN will showcase its flagship contact center platform, TCN Operator, along with industry-leading compliance tools.

WHAT

LendIt Fintech USA 2022 is New York City's largest fintech event featuring 350 speakers and bringing together over 4,000 attendees to imagine the future of financial services. This year's keynote speakers include Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime, Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart and Sarah Clark, SVP Digital Identity at Mastercard, among others.

During the conference, TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will demo its flagship platform, TCN Operator. Built for the modern call center, TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.

Due to many regulatory changes in the collections industry with regulations like Regulation F (Reg F), the way creditors can contact their borrowers and customers has changed. In addition to demonstrating TCN Operator, TCN will also highlight its suite of compliance tools that helps companies in this industry navigate these changes and better manage compliance.

WHERE

Booth #917

LendIt Fintech USA 2022

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

WHEN

May 25 - 26, 2022

To learn more about this event, please visit https://www.lendit.com/usa/2022/

To learn more about TCN Operator, please visit https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/

About TCN, Inc.

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.

