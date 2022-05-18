Gateway Genomics Expands SneakPeek Clinical with Coast-to-Coast Coverage in Canada

International expansion continues to accelerate as healthcare providers sign on to offer the SneakPeek Gender DNA Test.

Gateway Genomics, leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, achieved a milestone of over 130 distributors of its SneakPeek Clinical test in Canada, providing nationwide coverage for Canadians.

"Our goal is to make learning fetal sex as easy and convenient as possible, for as many parents as possible," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "We're happy to offer the number of locations needed to make it easy for moms to visit a nearby provider in Canada, provide a DNA blood sample, and have her baby's gender results within a week."

As opposed to the SneakPeek At-Home Gender Test with allows moms to take the test at home, moms visit a SneakPeek clinical location to have blood drawn and sent to SneakPeek Labs by the service provider. From the day that the sample is taken, it's only 3-8 business days before mom receives an email with the gender of her baby.

"At SneakPeek, we're constantly pushing the envelope to make our test better and more convenient for moms," continues Mr. Jacob. "Last year we improved our assay to 99.9% accuracy, and this year we've validated it for 6 weeks into pregnancy, a full 3 months earlier than when women typically learn gender through an anatomy ultrasound. We're rapidly bringing on additional clinical locations to ensure that mom has somewhere nearby and convenient to go to have her DNA sample taken for her, if that's what she wishes."

The SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test by Gateway Genomics is a fetal sex test that can be taken at just 6 weeks into pregnancy with 99.9% accuracy. The test is available in two ways: An At-Home version that can be ordered from the company's ecommerce website and is delivered through the mail, and a Clinical version that is offered in over 1,500 participating clinical locations and labs in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. The two channels give moms the choice of taking the test on their own, from the comfort of home, or visiting a clinic to have blood collected by a health professional. Both return gender results within 1-2 days of receiving the sample back at SneakPeek Labs.

In 2021, Gateway Genomics ranked #601 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.

About Gateway Genomics

Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop accurate, innovative, prenatal and pediatric tests that give families insight into the health and development of their children. Since inception, more than 500,000 SneakPeek DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with and learn about their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gateway_genomics_expands_sneakpeek_clinical_with_coast_to_coast_coverage_in_canada/prweb18686513.htm