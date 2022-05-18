Lingo Staffing has acquired FJC Personnel in Austin, Texas

Lingo Staffing acquired FJC Personnel in Austin, TX, in May 2022 to expand their staffing services into Texas. FJC Personnel will continue to support their clients but as a fully incorporated and branded part of the Lingo Staffing team.
Lingo Staffing acquired FJC Personnel in Austin, TX, in May 2022 to expand their staffing services into Texas. FJC Personnel will continue to support their clients but as a fully incorporated and branded part of the Lingo Staffing team.
"Lingo Staffing has been looking to expand our brick-and-mortar operation into the state of Texas for some time now, so we jumped on the opportunity," said Brad Gillespie, CEO of Lingo Staffing. "By joining the Lingo Staffing team, FJC will now have an expanded technology stack and full back-office support from corporate that will enable them to focus on the core principles of the business: placing people."
Fred Cartmill, who previously served as President of FJC Personnel LLC, will continue to lead the Austin Branch for Lingo Staffing as a Branch Manager. Additionally, several of his key team members will remain in their current roles.
"We are excited to team up with Lingo Staffing," Cartmill said. "Being part of the Lingo team and having access to their extensive resources allows us to elevate and expand our service offerings. We look forward to this relationship and the value it will bring to both our employees and clients."
About Lingo Staffing
Lingo Staffing was founded in Richmond, VA, in 2009 to provide quality staffing services to the central Virginia area. Lingo Staffing has quickly expanded, opening offices throughout the East Coast. Lingo works with hundreds of diverse clients of all sizes.
The company is dedicated to providing employees with an honest and effective working environment for every employee, individually and collectively, and providing our clients with exceptional effort, extraordinary service, and personal integrity.
If you would like more information about Lingo Staffing, visit them on the web at http://www.lingostaffing.com.
