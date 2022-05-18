env0 Enables Full-Stack IaC Deployment and Management with Native Kubernetes Support

Complete IaC Lifecycle Management Enables Users to Deploy and Manage Infrastructure and Applications Directly into Kubernetes.

env0, a leading IaC workflow automation and management platform, today announced the addition of a first-class Kubernetes integration. This integration enables users to directly deploy and manage infrastructure and applications in their Kubernetes environments. Coupled with the env0 platform's existing ability to deploy and manage Kubernetes clusters using Terraform, Terragrunt, and Pulumi, env0 users can now control the entire lifecycle of their cloud-native applications and the environments these applications run in. Users now manage their Kubernetes deployments alongside their other infrastructure code.

Previously, Developers and DevOps engineers would need to interact with multiple platforms–one to deploy their Kubernetes environment using Terraform, and then another to deploy and manage their applications into that Kubernetes environment. This new env0 capability streamlines this workflow and enables the deployment of applications into Kubernetes without writing any new Terraform code.

The env0 platform runs and automates the cloud deployment governance for popular IaC tools such as Terraform, Terragrunt, and Pulumi, enabling users to create workflows and extend IaC capabilities easily. Because env0 workflows are highly customizable, env0 can model nearly any required deployment and management process.

Immediately at release, Kubernetes users will gain access to all env0 features such as:



Apply on Push/Merge

Drift Detection and Management

Plan and Apply from PR Comments

Granular RBAC and Open Policy Agent

Complex Environments

Cost Management and Estimation

Deployment Time-to-Live Control

Self-service

Enterprise Log forwarding

Combined with env0's complex environment support, users also can create new or model existing parallel or dependent deployments, significantly increasing the team's capabilities to deploy full stacks in any cloud environment.

"Forcing DevOps engineers to manage IaC workflows from different platforms or CLI tools is disruptive, inefficient, and limiting," says Omry Hay, env0 CTO. "By enabling Kubernetes support in env0, we enable Developers, DevOps engineers, and SREs to reduce complexity and accelerate IaC adoption."

Availability The env0 Kubernetes integration is available immediately to select customers and will be generally available to all env0 users beginning on Wednesday, May 25th.

About env0

env0 automates and simplifies the governance of cloud deployments for Terraform, Terragrunt, Pulumi, and IaC frameworks, offering collaborative remote-run workflow management. Our robust solution addresses the need for provisioning and compliance of changing cloud resources. env0 enables users and teams to jointly share configuration templates using remote state file storage to prevent drifts and accelerate code deployment. env0 fully integrates with CI/CD pipelines and VCS tools and delivers full CLI support to ensure a smooth, flawless process.

env0 is headquartered in Silicon Valley with an office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

