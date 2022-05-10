Drunk Driving Casualties Aren't Always the Fault of Obviously Intoxicated Motorists, says Legal Defenders

Los Angeles-based Legal Defenders at the Law Offices of Burg & Brock comments on a recent article that harder to spot "tipsy" drivers are much more commonly involved in DUI arrests and accidents than visibly inebriated individuals.

An April 28 article in Daily Mail details a horrifying incident in Downey in which a DUI suspect allegedly rear-ended a California Highway Patrol vehicle at 95 mph, causing it to become engulfed in flames. A witness said that it appeared as if the driver of the car did not attempt to slow down the vehicle as it hurtled towards a patrol car on the 105 Freeway near Paramount Boulevard. The article notes that video footage shows "a suspect stumbling away in handcuffs as she was escorted to the back of a police car." Two CHP officers were injured in the incident, one seriously. Los Angeles-based Legal Defenders at the Law Offices of Burg & Brock comments on the article that extreme incidents where obviously intoxicated suspects wreck havoc are less common than ones where people who may appear relatively normal are responsible. Many arrests, injuries, and even deaths occur in situations where suspect drivers may not even be aware they are at or over the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol, says the law firm.

Legal Defenders says that every experienced car accident attorney sees countless instances of disabling injuries and wrongful deaths related to DUIs, so they know far better than most people what can happen when people get behind the wheel when impaired by alcohol, cannabis, and other legal and illegal drugs. In many cases, the suspect drivers lacked the self-awareness to understand that, just because they felt reasonably alert, didn't mean their judgment hadn't been significantly impaired, leaving them unprepared to deal with unexpected encounters with vehicles or pedestrians.

The personal injury law firm counsels readers to take careful stock before getting behind the wheel after a night out where alcohol was consumed. Even if drivers have had just one or two drinks, they need to think about several things: the size and strength of the drinks – many bars serve excessively large and powerful concoctions; how long ago they had the drink; whether they ate anything with their drinks, and their overall level of fatigue. A pint of beer or ale might not have much impact on a larger fully alert person excitedly watching a ball game, but it can turn a very tired person who might be on the smaller side into a serious threat. If drivers have a hard time even thinking about these matters, that's obviously not a good sign.

When in doubt, drivers should never get behind the wheel, says Legal Defenders. Having someone else drive them home or getting a ride via Uber or Lyft are both very good options. The hassle of coming back to retrieve a vehicle the next day shouldn't enter into the matter – the aftermath of a serious injury car accident is far beyond even the most annoying inconvenience. Or, better yet, drinkers who expect a long night can plan ahead and consider using ridesharing both coming and going. People who have had to accept the responsibility for the death or injuries of others or been seriously injured themselves and then arrested, often wish they had simply spent a few more dollars or turned down a drink.

