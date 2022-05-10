Eighteen Capital Group Hires Sandi Dumas as Director of Compliance and Development

Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) is pleased to welcome Sandi Dumas as a Director of Compliance and Development. Ms. Dumas will provide taxation and compliance solutions across the company's diverse real estate portfolio.
LEAWOOD, Kan. (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) today announced that Sandi Dumas has joined the private equity firm as Director of Compliance and Development. Ms. Dumas was most recently director of talent development at a full-service property management firm. She brings more than 20-years of experience in talent development, operations support, and revenue analysis.
In the new role, Ms. Dumas will spearhead and implement solutions for federal, state, and local taxation; maintain compliance with industry regulations; and monitor emerging trends for all corporate and individual property functions for more than 100 investment entities across Eighteen Capital Group's diverse real estate portfolio in 22 markets across 15 states.
Ms. Dumas has held several director positions in talent development and operations support over the last two decades, as well as in revenue analysis. She spent more than a dozen years as a national talent manager with one of the largest privately held residential and commercial real estate firms in the country.
"Sandi's strategic thinking, hands-on approach, and extensive people skills make her an asset to our company," said Isaac Gortenburg, President of 18CG. "In a short time, she has already proven to be a tremendous resource for all of us, and we look forward to Sandi's continued success at Eighteen Capital Group."
In her new role as Director of Compliance and Development, Ms. Dumas will ensure that the interests of employees, capital partners, and clients remain at the forefront. She is also tasked with providing constant support while striving to continuously improve the 18CG portfolio of high-quality properties across diverse submarkets.
"I'm very excited to join the Eighteen Capital Group family," said Ms. Dumas. "This team has a well-earned reputation for taking care of its residents and its employees, and I am eager to help further their mission."
Ms. Dumas, who graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration will be based in Denver, Colorado, where she lives with her husband and two children.
About Eighteen Capital Group
Eighteen Capital Group(18CG) is a Leawood, Kansas-based real estate firm, which specializes in the acquisition, transformation, and management of multifamily properties. The firm's diverse real estate portfolio includes nearly 7,000 apartment units in 22 markets across 15 states. Learn more at https://www.18cg.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/eighteen_capital_group_hires_sandi_dumas_as_director_of_compliance_and_development/prweb18670432.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.