Yardzen Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Leading landscape design and build company ranked among best workplaces in consumer products and services

Yardzen, the leading online landscape design and build company, has been named to Inc.magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Yardzen is the first company to treat outdoor spaces to the same stylistic rigor as indoor spaces and provide an end-to-end solution for outdoor renovation. Yardzen connects homeowners to talented landscape designers and vetted contractors for the easiest, most delightful outdoor renovation experience available. They are a team of world-class landscape architects and designers, horticulturalists, construction experts, technologists and company builders who are enabling people to make informed, sustainable choices in their outdoor spaces and providing better access to excellent design.

"Our team is full of passionate and intelligent people with a shared vision to help people live better outside," said Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen. "In the four years since our founding, we've worked hard to establish a collaborative and open culture at Yardzen that makes everyone feel seen and heard. We value constant curiosity and collaboration company-wide, and my personal role of fostering a workplace that people choose to be a part of is of utmost importance." She continued, "We've always believed that work is a thing you do, not a place you go, and since becoming a remote-first organization in 2020, we've learned how integral it is to build a team that has the autonomy to do their best work from anywhere."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Yardzen launched its availability across all 50 states in early 2022 and last year introduced new services that couple landscape design with exterior design, allowing homeowners to reimagine their entire home's exterior aesthetic. These achievements, along with Americans' renewed interest in their outdoor space the past two years, has enabled Yardzen to bring on exceptional talent, including over 300 designers, and help people coast to coast achieve their dream outdoor spaces.

For more information about working at Yardzen and career opportunities, visit https://yardzen.com/about

About Yardzen

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build process by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a vetted pro who can bring the design to life. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative companies in 2022. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18667775.htm