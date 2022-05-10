Joseph Simone of Simone Development Says New AI Lab Underscores New York City's Attractiveness

Joseph Simone of Simone Development Companies says Absci's recent announcement that it will open an artificial-intelligence research lab in New York City is another sign that start-ups want to be close to young talent conducting noteworthy research.

"Institutions like Columbia University have graduate and doctoral students conducting cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence, life sciences and oncology, so companies like Absci need to be where the talent lives," said Joseph Simone, president of Simone Development Companies.

The Vancouver, Washington-based Absci recently announced that it will open its research lab at the Carnegie Hall Tower in Manhattan. The location puts Absci's lab a short subway ride from Columbia University, Google, and the Samsung AI Center.

"Growing companies want to be where the talent lives and studies. The need for proximity to talent is one reason why Simone Development Companies is enthusiastic about our Hutchinson Metro Center, which is a short walk from a major medical research center—the Einstein College of Medicine," said Patricia Simone, Principal and President of Simone Management Group.

Simone Development Companies is in the process of expanding its Hutchinson Metro Center campus to include life-science-focused laboratories for medical research. The campus will sit next to a new Metro-North train station that will soon provide commuters direct access in 25 minutes to Penn Station and New York City's other innovation corridors.

The research excellence and entrepreneurial vision of faculty at the Einstein College of Medicine contributed to the recent announcement that the faculty will receive two 2022 XSeed Awards to advance promising basic science findings that have start-up potential. As the Einstein faculty's research progresses, they will build relationships with investment groups and licensing partners to further develop their discoveries.

"The Hutchinson Metro Center is ready to provide space to any of the start-ups launched by the new research coming out of the Einstein College of Medicine," said Mrs. Simone.

