Best USA Sommelier Association Finals Scheduled for June 13-15

Seven Finalists to Compete for the Title of "Best Sommelier USA"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 10, 2022
Best USA Sommelier Association (BUSA), a not-for-profit created by top industry professionals to support and promote the role of the sommelier in the United States, will host their national finals on June 13-15, 2022, in Hermann, Missouri. The seven finalists will compete for the title of "Best Sommelier USA." The top finisher will also be eligible to compete for the title of Best Sommelier in the World, a global competition hosted by Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI).
All seven finalists excelled in two rigorous qualifying rounds held in 2021, and were the top performers among 22 semi-finalists, a pool of highly skilled sommeliers who also met the global criteria of fluency in a second language. The following seven sommeliers will compete in the Best USA Sommelier Finals (all bios here). Please visit the BUSA website for updates on all upcoming events – and congratulations to all our finalists:
· David Bérubé (Restaurant Daniel, New York, NY)
· Eduardo Bolaños (The Wine House, Los Angeles, CA)
· Dustin Chabert (Chicago, IL)
· Max Goldberg (Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA)
· Mark Guillaudeu (Commis, Oakland, CA)
· Brandon Kerne (Houston, TX)
· Kaysie Rogers (Flagler Steakhouse at The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL)
Press Contact
For more information about Best USA Sommelier Association (BUSA), the U.S. chapter of Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI), and to schedule an interview with Doug Frost, President, reach out to Helen Gregory at helen@gregoryvine.com. Visit http://www.BestUSASommelier.com, the official website for membership details and organization guidelines.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18667488.htm
