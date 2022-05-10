Norkol Names New Associate Vice President, Procurement and Customer Relations

Norkol, one of the largest independently owned paper and packaging providers in the nation, is pleased to welcome Becky Rehm as Associate Vice President, Procurement and Customer Relations. Since 2010, Becky has held various positions at Norkol including customer service, operations, inventory and allocation management functions.

Norkol, one of the largest independently owned paper and packaging providers in the nation, is pleased to welcome Becky Rehm as Associate Vice President, Procurement and Customer Relations. Since 2010, Becky has held various positions at Norkol including customer service, operations, inventory and allocation management functions.

In her new role, Rehm will guide Norkol's procurement strategy – working with our domestic and global partners to continue delivering the right product at the best value to our customers across print and packaging industries.

"This next step is a natural fit for Becky," said Marty Kolinski, CEO of Norkol. "I have every confidence in her ability to continue to represent our family and the Norkol brands to this market."

For inquiries and offerings, Becky can be contacted at brehm@norkol.com or 704-401-5281.

