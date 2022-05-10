Portland Thorns FC partner with US Fertility, a premier partnership of top tier fertility practices

US Fertility is now the Official Fertility Partner of the Portland Thorns FC.

Portland Thorns FC today announced a new partnership with US Fertility as the club's Official Fertility Partner. US Fertility physicians will provide education and fertility care options to Thorns FC players and their families.

As the club's Official Fertility Partner, US Fertility will support Thorns FC players, so they do not have to choose between their careers and their plans for building a family by providing fertility preservation options and other needed fertility resources.

"We are proud to partner with US Fertility to offer fertility services to our players," said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. "This is an opportunity to do something that empowers our players, enhances reproductive autonomy, and provides needed access to premier fertility care. As a former Thorns player who understands the demands of athletes and their families, I am proud to be a part of a team that is continuously evolving to meet the needs of our players."

US Fertility will provide players with complimentary fertility physician consultations, fertility evaluations, egg retrieval and freezing, cryopreservation, frozen embryo transfers, educational events led by US Fertility physicians, and other fertility planning resources.

"Through our partnership with the Thorns, we will continue to advance the conversation about the family building options available." shares Mark Segal, CEO of US Fertility. "Patient empowerment is all about helping people gain greater control over the decisions that affect their health. We're here to light the way for Thorns players, their fans, and the larger community. As a network that spans across the US and that is continually innovating and growing, US Fertility is ready and proud to support Thorns organization."

US Fertility is the largest physician-led integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States. With more than 120,000 babies born to its credit, they complete more than 29,000 IVF cycles annually, and perform 1,000+ elective and donor egg freezing cycles annually."

Age is the single most important factor affecting fertility for females. At 20 weeks gestation, females have about six million eggs, which is the largest number of eggs they will ever have in their lifetime. At birth, females will lose approximately half of their eggs, and by the time they reach puberty, they will only have about 200,000 eggs left.

As women age, their egg quantity and quality will continue to decrease, which can significantly impact their ability to conceive. In women ages 30 to 35, there is a gradual decline in their ability to become pregnant, with a sharp decline after age 40, or younger for some women. With lower egg quality and quantity, conception becomes more difficult, and the chances of a chromosomal abnormality, miscarriage, or pregnancy complication becomes more common. Egg freezing helps preserve future fertility and family-building options.

About US Fertility

US Fertility is the largest, physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit http://www.USFertility.com.

About Portland Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC is an American professional women's soccer team based in Portland, Oregon that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Established in 2012, the team began play in 2013 as one of the founding teams of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) – the top-ranked professional women's soccer league in the United States. Thorns FC won the inaugural NWSL Championship in 2013 and added a second league title in 2017 along with securing the 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shield as regular-season champions.

