Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. Announces Partnership with Dynamics Physical Therapy

Focus on prevention and treatment will make Dynamics Physical Therapy a perfect addition to the HPRC family

Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. (HPRC), a therapist-owned company and a part of the Confluent Health family, is proud to announce their newest partnership with Dynamics Physical Therapy (Dynamics PT), a private therapist-owned physical therapy practice located in Athens, Georgia.

"I am proud to partner with the HPRC and Confluent Health," said Dynamics PT's former owner and current physical therapist, Ken Copes, PT. "Ever since opening my first clinic in 2005, I knew HPRC was the only partner who could deliver the standard of compassionate patient care, best-in-practice manual skills, and Orthopedic/Sports medicine combination that has made Dynamics Physical Therapy such a great clinic."

While patients will continue to see familiar faces at Dynamics PT and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will gain access to the shared management services provided by HPRC's parent company, Confluent Health. These services include efficient branding, marketing and finance tools as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy education program.

"We are proud to partner with Dynamics PT and have known Ken since he started in physical therapy, as he completed his spine training with one of our world-renowned therapists," said HPRC's CEO Brian McCluskey, Ph.D. "Ken and his entire team make up an exceptional practice in the Athens community and we look forward to helping them train more young therapists to continue to excel in spine care as well as orthopedics and sports medicine care."

"As a physical therapist-owned business, Dynamics PT has mastered the integration of bringing together the best clinical talent in the Athens area and delivering the highest quality care in the community," continued McCluskey. "In the years to come, accommodating the vast growth and volume of musculoskeletal and chronic pain patients will require proven, hands-on partnerships and we believe Dynamics PT is more than equipped to meet, and even exceed, this need."

This partnership makes 13 HPRC clinics across the southeastern portion of the United States.

For more information about HPRC please visit https://hprc.net. For more information about Dynamics PT, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit https://dynamicspt.com/.

About Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.:

HPRC is a Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, HPRC positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit hprc.net, or find them on Facebook at @hprctherapy.

