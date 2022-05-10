Myland Meta and MazeArt Studio Launches Tiger Land Zodiac NFT Collection Presale on International Endangered Species Day May 20, 2022

Myland Metaverse Project launches Tiger Cub Zodiac NFT Collection presale session on International Endangered Species Day to celebrate the last surviving 600 Sumatran Tigers on Sumatran Island in Indonesia. Tiger Cub Zodiac NFT presale session on May 20, 2022 commences the Myland Metaverse Project, a metaverse project initiated by a team of seasoned blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Myland Meta and MazeArt Studio's Myland Metaverse Project, a Silicon Valley metaverse project launched by a group of engineers, artists, and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, today announces the release of a 100% hand-drawn Zodiac Tiger Cubs NFT Collection. This is the first of the 2 presale offerings of the collection to be released on opensea.io, starting on International Endangered Species Day May 20th, 2022.

Myland Meta Project is dedicated to connecting the world through innovative technologies and art designs. 600 Tiger Cub Zodiac NFTs will be offered in this presale session and represent the last surviving 600 Sumatran Tigers in Indonesia. 15% of the sale proceeds will be donated to World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The tiger is currently categorized as a critically endangered species by International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). From the early 1900s to 2010, the tiger population dropped from over 100,000 to 3,200. This drop includes 3 subspecies gone extinct in the wild out of total 9 tiger subspaces in the world. Myland Meta project intends to broaden public awareness of the endangered status and to seek a remedy to underlying the roll that habitat loss plays.

"Habitat and species loss go hand in hand." Says Myland Meta Project Lead Kevin McInerney. "The century-long predation of the natural land, rainforest and environment since the Industrial Revolution took a heavy toll on humankind as well as animals. As we reflect on this past Mother's Day Weekend, we're obliged to nurture, protect and preserve the human and animal habitat that mother-earth offered to us."

The ongoing drought in the Western United States in 2022 is one of the variables predicting increased animal species and habitat loss. Overall global climate change has multiplied effects affecting large geographic areas, to reduce livable land and species themselves.

Myland Meta Project has 3-Phase project development plan. Following the Tiger NFT release, the Project Team will launch the Myland Digital Earth, a copy of the real earth in digital version for NFT collectors and traders to buy and sell virtual land and high profile landmark sites anywhere in the world on http://www.myland.earth website to be launched in June. Digital land investors can purchase these land parcels anywhere on the Earth, including high profile landmark sites. The landmark sites are anticipated to be sold fast.

Myland Digital Earth delivered on website http://www.myland.earth is the digital copy of the Planet Earth, which has 510 billion square meters. Our standard measurement on Myland.Earth is by 10x10 meters Land Tiles. This measurement yields a 51 billion land tiles available for land investors, which includes 29% of land and 71% of ocean, with approximate 10% of the 29% land portion are high value landmarks. A brief version of Myland Meta Project Schedule as listed below:

May 20th, 2022: Tiger Land Zodiac NFT Presale I on opensea.io

June 22, 2022: Tiger Land Zodiac NFT Presale II on opensea.io

June 28th, 2022: Myland Digital Earth Land & Landmark Sites Sale on Myland.Earth NFT Marketplace

July 29, 2022: Public Sale of Tiger Cub NFTs with 12 Zodiac Signs

September 15, 2022: ERC20 Token MLND Initial DEX Offer

"Our project is led by a team of seasoned and highly motivated professionals with excellent track records in startup business, Blockchain platform development, and technological innovations. We will diligently work to build this decentralized metaverse and increase our NFT and token value for our investors and community." Says MciNerney.

15% of the public sale proceeds will be donated to the dozen of tiger sanctuaries that home injured and abused tigers across North America for tiger food and general veterinary care.

For detailed events' information and Myland Project NFT pricing, Tokenomics details, please visit http://www.maze.art and http://www.myland.earth for roadmap and project whitepaper. You can also contact Myland Project Team through social media at below:

