MSI Surfaces Celebrates the Opening of its Milwaukee, WI location in Pewaukee, WI

MSI Surfaces is excited to open another new location!

MSI, North America's leading supplier of premium quartz, natural stone, porcelain & ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile, and glass surfaces, is celebrating its new showroom and distribution center in Pewaukee, WI, with its Grand Opening on Thursday, May 12th. The location has a complete offering of the company's flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at N24 W23501 Watertown Rd., Pewaukee, WI 53072. The brand new 61,000 square-foot space will also serve residential and commercial markets in southeastern WI and the entire state of Wisconsin.

Neal Wallner, Branch Leader for MSI, said, "Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers will have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products. Access to a fully stocked inventory means they can source and select the best surfaces for their projects – all under one roof." Dedicated, well-lit, climate-controlled areas encourage trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions.

MSI's Wisconsin showroom features products for a diverse customer base developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring natural stone and Q Premium Natural Quartz; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.

The slab viewing area will include over 140 colors of granite, marble, and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery houses the industry-leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection. The lineup features over 100 colors in an array of sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.

Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels: residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily, and commercial. Vignettes display bestselling products in a real-life setting so that visitors can see the latest innovations in everything from hardscaping to porcelain and ceramic tile to mosaic backsplash tile," said Mr. Wallner.

Raj Shah, President of MSI, said, "With our new showroom and distribution center, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers across Wisconsin. With a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory, and a state-of-the-art showroom, we believe we can offer the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service, and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

The Pewaukee showroom is open six days a week, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm- Monday thru Friday and between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday: walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

About MSI Surfaces - Founded in 1975, MSI is the leading supplier of premium surfaces in North America. MSI's portfolio of products includes flooring, countertops, decorative mosaics, wall tile, and hardscape products. The company offers an extensive selection of quartz, natural stone, porcelain, ceramic, luxury vinyl tile, and glass, among other materials. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI has distribution centers across the United States and Canada and maintains over 150 million square feet of inventory, imported from over 37 different countries on six continents. For more information, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

