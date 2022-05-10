MainStreetVet.net Proudly Announces Opening of its First Animal Hospital in Perkiomenville, PA with Owner and Veterinarian Dr. Kimberly DiMaio

MainStreetVet.net officially announces the opening of its first veterinary hospital location at 1335 North Gravel Pike in Perkiomenville, PA.

MainStreetVet.net officially announces the opening of its first veterinary hospital location at 1335 North Gravel Pike in Perkiomenville, PA. This new full-service location offers a full range of surgical facilities and equipment, dental and x-ray services, hospitalization suites, preventative care programs, and more. The location is the former site of Hidden Springs Veterinary Hospital which proudly served the local community for many years. Dr. Kimberly DiMaio and her staff look forward to providing their patients with the highest level of personalized and professional service combined with years of dedicated veterinary experience matched with unrivaled reputations.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to open our first MainStreetVet.net location in my own backyard. As a life-long resident in the area, I couldn't ask for a better place to help our local residents, neighbors and friends with all of their family's veterinary needs," beamed DiMaio. "I grew up in Schwenksville and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, and immediately began my career locally. It's been a long-term plan of mine to build a different type of veterinary environment for our patients and to provide a higher and more personal level of service than most people and their animals are currently used to. MainStreetVet.net is the result of those years of planning."

Joining Dr. DiMaio and the MainStreetVet.net team are some of the area's best and brightest veterinary experts. Practice Manager Amanda Detwiler, CVT, will coordinate daily operations at the clinic and ensure veterinarians can focus solely on practicing medicine and taking care of their clientele's individual needs. Dr. Kara Stover, another local resident from the Souderton area, brings years of experience and expertise to the new facility with a passion for dentistry, animal behavior and geriatrics. Another local, familiar face that will be greeting patients is Dr. Susan Mosier. Dr. Mosier was the former owner and operator of Hidden Springs Veterinary Hospital and is continuing to see new and former Hidden Springs clients at the newly named MainStreetVet.net.

MainStreetVet.net is now open and is currently accepting new clients. To learn more about the facility, team members and services offered, visit http://www.mainstreetvet.net for more information.

