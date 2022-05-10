Epes Logistics acquires A. Cooper Logistics in Oakwood, GA

EPES Logistics Services, Inc., a third party logistics and freight management company headquartered in Greensboro, NC, is pleased to announce its acquisition of A. Cooper Logistics Inc. effective May 1, 2022.

Cooper, a freight brokerage founded by Allen and Debra Cooper in 2003, is based just north of Atlanta in Oakwood, GA. This acquisition furthers the strategic expansion of EPES Logistics into new markets and creates opportunities to build on the unique strengths of each company.

Jason Bodford, President of EPES Logistics, emphasized the importance of retaining existing staff as their customer relationships will help ensure a seamless transition, and their industry knowledge will help grow EPES overall regional presence. "We are grateful to grow the EPES family with such a reputable company. We appreciate the value Cooper has placed on customer and carrier relationships and believe our combined efforts will enhance results for everyone involved." Bodford also noted that Cooper's customers would gain from increased transportation capacity nationwide as well as additional services EPES provides such as Mexico and Canada service, flatbed, freight management, drop trailer service, less-than-truckload, and expedited shipping.

"Continuous improvement is one of our Core Values. As such, we are always grateful to add strong, service-focused companies with a similar culture to the EPES family. This strengthens our company while bringing value to our customers and carriers," said Bodford. The Oakwood, GA office is the fifth location for EPES Logistics, with additional offices located in Greensboro, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Laredo, TX.

