Everest Group Identifies 'Top Employers for Tech Talent' Among Largest US Enterprises

Everest Group's new rankings reveal top US employers by industry based on their perceived ability to recruit and retain highly coveted software engineers and other tech talent.

With the IT skills gaps widening and demand for talent consistently outpacing supply, competition among U.S. employers for top tech talent is stiff. Everest Group today launched its new ranking of top employers for tech talent, identifying which US companies are perceived to be the best tech employers by virtue of their work environment and the job satisfaction of their employees.

For the inaugural edition of Everest Group's Top Employers for Tech Talent™, the research firm has ranked the largest US-based companies (based on overall scale and market share) within each of three industries—Technology (Top 20), Financial Services (Top 30), and Insurance (Top 20). The top 10 employers in each industry are listed below.

