FlashSpread, BeSmartee's Commercial Lending Technology, Wins Stevie Award for New Fintech Solution

The Stevie® Awards recognize the achievements of organizations and professionals worldwide. All new product/service nominees in the 2022 American Business Awards are included in the worldwide public vote for Favorite New Products.

BeSmartee, a leading fintech firm for digital mortgage lending platforms, takes home a Silver Product Management/New Product Stevie Award for its commercial lending software – FlashSpread.

The 2022 Stevie New Product Awards consider all product management, product development, product engineering, manufacturing and other products and services released in the U.S.A. since January 1, 2020. FlashSpread is recognized as a leading fintech solution that introduces efficiencies across the commercial lending process.

FlashSpread's technology frees lenders from the painstaking process of manually "spreading" a business's financial information to assess its creditworthiness. The solution utilizes optical character recognition (OCR) to instantly convert scanned tax returns into comprehensive reports — accelerating the commercial lending cycle, reducing associated costs, ensuring accuracy and increasing customer satisfaction with a faster, simpler underwriting process.

"As the digital transformation continues to reshape the financial services industry, many lending solutions have recently come to market. This award recognizes not only the outstanding value and user-friendliness our platform offers to commercial lenders, but also the incredible effort put in by our team and our partners," says Ariel Trybuch, General Manager of FlashSpread, a BeSmartee Company. "We look forward to continuing the pursuit of eliminating the friction involved in the commercial lending cycle."

About FlashSpread

FlashSpread, a BeSmartee company, automates financial spreading by converting PDF tax returns into financial reports with the click of a button. We've created a modern FinTech solution for an antiquated process. Don't waste hours manually spreading deals that can be declined. With FlashSpread, it takes only a matter of seconds to process any business or personal tax returns. Get instant results for faster decision-making. For more information, visit http://www.flashspread.com.

