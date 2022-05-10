PULSE ISSUES HISTORIC CALL FOR AMERICANS TO COME TOGETHER THIS JUNE TO 'MAKE JESUS KNOWN' at TOGETHER '22

Pulse Ministry Invites People from Across the Country to Free event June 24-25th at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, to feature speakers, artists, pastors, and leaders from various backgrounds to create the largest evangelistic training event in American history

MINISTRY INVITES PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO GATHER AT THE COTTON BOWL STADIUM IN DALLAS ON JUNE 24-25TH ECHOING EXPLO '72 HELD IN SAME VENUE 50 YEARS PRIOR

Six years after a significant major event in D.C. at the National Mall drawing hundreds of thousands, evangelist and Pulse founder Nick Hall is inviting people across the country to gather again at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas for TOGETHER ‘22, a free event June 24-25. Inspired by Explo ‘72 hosted by Billy Graham also at the Cotton Bowl, TOGETHER '22 will be the largest evangelistic training event in history.

TOGETHER began as the calling of a Millennial evangelist, Nick Hall, and through a coalition of friends who longed for revival and true John 17 unity. While people thought this group was crazy for calling for a million people to "the largest Jesus gathering in American history," on July 16, 2016 in D.C., hundreds of thousands of people from all 50 states flooded the National Mall in the sweltering heat for one of the largest Next Gen Jesus gatherings ever. The crowds were so large that the infrastructure of the National Parks became overwhelmed because of the heat, causing the gathering to be shut down five hours early while buses were still arriving from across the country!

Since Hall first launched his ministry, God has continued to move–filling stadiums in the United States and massive squares abroad. This June, TOGETHER '22 aims to activate a generation to share Jesus and be sent home with the courage, community, and tools to share the Good News. TOGETHER ‘22 will feature some of the best artists and speakers in the world. However, the singular aim of this event is that attendees would not be entertained, but instead experience Jesus in such a way that both motivates and equips them to take the Gospel home.

"History is defined by historic gatherings, and we believe this will be a generation-defining catalyst for students and people from all 50 states to not simply fill the Cotton Bowl Stadium, but be equipped and unleashed to share Jesus back home," said Hall. "Imagine bus loads of people being sent home with the plans, resources, and connections to shake their communities for Jesus."

Confirmed speakers and artists include (*video message): David Platt*, Jeremy Camp, Chris Tomlin, Dr. Tony Evans*, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Dick Eastman, Paul Eshleman, Ebony Small, Jonathan Evans, Josh McDowell, Preston Perry, Shane Pruitt, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Miel San Marcos, Evan Craft, Israel Houghton & New Breed, and more.

To Learn More/Register to Attend: https://pulse.org

Interview Opportunities:

To discuss advance coverage opportunities or to speak with Nick Hall, contact Katie Bell at katie@epic.inc.

Media Credentialing:

Applications for media passes are available by contacting Brittney Peek at brittney@epic.inc.

About PULSE

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 318 million people impacted by the Gospel and two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and make Jesus known. Since Pulse's founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization's event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at https://pulse.org/nick-hall/.

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is the visionary of TOGETHER, author of the book Reset, and the President of Pulse. As an evangelistic voice to this generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to more than five million people and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world. Nick is also the President and CEO of The Table Coalition and sits on the board of the National Association of Evangelicals. He has been featured on major media outlets including the Huffington Post, USA Today, Fox News, US News & World Report, Washington Post, Christianity Today, Moody Radio, Christian Broadcasting Network, Trinity Broadcast Network, and The Christian Post. Nick is married to his best friend, Tiffany, and they are proud parents of Truett, Ruby, and Jude. They live in Minneapolis, MN. Nick has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from NDSU and a Master's in Leadership and Christian Thought from Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, MN.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18667198.htm