The Cassina Group Ranked in the Top 1000 Brokerages in the Nation

Charleston, SC based real estate company, The Cassina Group, has been ranked in the top 1000 brokerages in the United States. The company received the honor from T3 Sixty as part of their annual Mega 1000 list, which analyzes and ranks the residential real estate industry's largest brokerages. This is the second year that The Cassina Group has been named to the list.

"We are so honored to have been named to the Mega 1000 list again this year," said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. "Our team of REALTORS® and staff work tirelessly day in and day out to deliver the best possible experience for our clients, and we are so elated to be recognized for our efforts and successes."

The award was announced by T3 Sixty, the largest management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. The report ranks the nation's top 1,000 brokerages by annual sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count.

"The companies that make the Mega 1000 are the best in the industry," said T3 Sixty Founder and Executive Chairman Stefan Swanepoel. "They are the leaders. Congrats to them."

The Mega 1000 recognizes The Cassina Group's record-breaking year in 2021, where the company had their best year since their 2006 inception with over $586 million in closed sales. The boutique firm has just over 40 REALTORS® and consistently ranks as the #1 boutique firm in all of Charleston. The company, known for their cutting-edge marketing techniques and high-touch service, works with buyer and seller clients throughout Charleston.

For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

