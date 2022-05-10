Bruce McLarty to Serve as Freed-Hardeman University Minister-in-Residence

McLarty will teach graduate Bible courses; mentor faculty and students; speak to various classes and clubs among other duties.

Freed-Hardeman University President David R. Shannon has announced the addition of former Harding University President Bruce McLarty as minister-in-residence for the 2022-23 academic year. McLarty will teach graduate Bible courses; mentor faculty and students; speak to various classes and clubs; serve on the chapel and lectureship committees; and consult with elderships, ministers and churches. Additionally, he will serve as an ambassador for the FHU College of Biblical Studies and the university.

"I am thrilled that Bruce is willing to use his many talents, rich experience and heart for ministry to help FHU students develop their gifts for God's glory," Shannon said. "His journey as a minister, dean and university president has been filled with excellence, joy and humility, and he is beloved as a man of God."

McLarty, a former president of Harding University, and his wife, Ann, currently live near his parents on a family farm in Cookeville, Tennessee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Harding, a Master of Theology from Harding Graduate School of Theology and a Doctor of Ministry from Ashland Theological Seminary. Following his full-time work in preaching, McLarty became the vice president for spiritual life at Harding in 2005. He also was dean of the Harding College of Bible and Ministry before serving as president of Harding from June 1, 2013, through Nov. 30, 2020.

The McLartys have two daughters and eight grandchildren. When their daughters were very young, Bruce and Ann spent 15 months doing mission work in Kenya. From 1985 until 1991, he served as a minister for the Collegeside Church of Christ in Cookeville; since moving back to Tennessee in 2021, the McLartys once again have been members of that congregation. In addition to working in Kenya and Cookeville, McLarty served in ministry for a congregation in Marks, Mississippi; the Holmes Road Church of Christ in Memphis, Tennessee; and the College Church of Christ in Searcy, Arkansas. During his years of preaching in Arkansas, he wrote a book on the Gospel of John titled "A Journey of Faith."

"Ann and I are thrilled to join President Shannon and the FHU family in helping students prepare for careers and lives of service for God. I am a preacher at heart with a desire to teach, preach, encourage and write, and this role will provide wonderful opportunities to serve the Kingdom in these ways."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

